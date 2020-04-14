Heal Yourself With This Video Of A Boy Giggling With Pure, Unadulterated Joy Every Time He Takes A Picture With A Camera
Whenever you're feeling blue, all you have to do is watch this video and it shall restore your faith in humanity.
During a tense interview, Navarro challenged CBS correspondent Bill Whitaker: "Show me that episode, then you'll have some credence in terms of attacking the Trump administration for not being prepared." "60 Minutes" responded to that challenge and brought the receipts.
– "I think the Australian wildfires are gonna be the defining feature of 2020."
– "Yeah… not even a little bit."
The great black-backed gull is the largest member of the gull family — and also apparently the most metal.
In this week's "LastWeekTonight" episode, Oliver digs deep into what Congress and companies should do for workers during this critical time, instead of paying lip service.
Well, it's back to the drawing board for the municipality of Romelândia in Brazil.
The driver survived the accident, but we sincerely hope they're okay.
If you haven't been keeping your distance to fight the coronavirus, this may persuade you.
Health practitioners are finding that flipping COVID-19 patients onto their stomachs, or "prone positioning," is an effective way to keep them alive.
Is he dog, or is he helicopter?
Trump impersonator J-L Cauvin has some friendly words for California governor Gavin Newsom — though mainly because it "makes Don Jr. upset."
Who started doing this? What is broken inside of them? We will never know and we do not care. Let's just chase the joy this meme brings.
Four things to know about serological tests.
This is like a comedic sketch come to life.
The long-term effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy may look like widespread remote work, automation, and changes to the travel and telemedicine industries.
In a strip mall in a small Oklahoma city, a treasure of software and hardware sits gathering dust.
Know what I love? Cross-sections, aka cut-aways. Know what else I love (though that love has been worn to a paper-thin nub in recent years)? Star Wars. Let's combine 'em.
The missteps of tech culture, most women say, remains a discussion that doesn't easily traverse gender lines.
The German army is just having a grand old time at a testing facility in Sweden.
The CIA wanted a device similar to the siren the Nazis had used on their legendary Ju-87 Stuka dive bombers — and went to great lengths to get one.
The fight against the coronavirus won't be over when the US reopens. Here's how the nation must prepare itself.
Rapper Xzibit reflects on his time working on the MTV program and says it's hilarious when people get mad at him because he didn't "fix sh*t on the show."
Once upon a time in 2019, there was this really batsh*t crazy movie called "Cats" — remember that?
From ivory-tower faculty lounges to the Pentagon, Bruce Fleming is known for being a chauvinistic, egoistic loudmouth. Also, one hardened warrior.
When confronting the president about the administration's belated response to COVID-19, Reid pressed on and was unfazed by Trump's charged reactions.
In the past two decades, the world battled Ebola, SARS and more than one major flu outbreak. Those left tragedies in their wake but didn't cause the same level of societal and economic disruption that COVID-19 has.
To be honest, this is how everyone of us is like now.
Preexisting staffing shortages and dismal pay are colliding with a crisis that's testing the limits of the people caring for the sick and elderly.
In the world of fast food chains, which franchise reigns supreme when it comes to the number of stores worldwide?
We all know oxygen feeds fire, so what happens if a tube that has oxygen flowing through it catches fire?
A state once considered one of the most vulnerable to coronavirus infections has kept deaths comparatively low, and is cautiously looking at next steps.
Easter egg hunts have never been this high-stakes.
A mad-as-a-hatter Manhattan man was arrested for threatening to blow up Central Park's Alice in Wonderland statue with a pipe bomb.
What happens when you combine music, Joe Rogan, and probability?
Here's why this piece of music composed by Italian mathematician Giovanni Battista Benedetti is technically impossible.
The pandemic has turned [email protected] into an exaFLOP supercomputer, hitting speeds more than seven times faster than the world's fastest supercomputer.
The concentration of nitrogen dioxide has dropped substantially in cities around the world since the implementation of lockdown measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
While this hypothetical party does seem insufferable, what we wouldn't give to casually gather in a room with 25 other people right now.
Jenny Karns found herself upside down in a streambed, completely encased in snow and unable to move.
The Fed prints money. What happens if we printed enough money to make sure everyone keeps their job?
Turns out, we've gotten… more culturally conservative since 1984.
Sometimes you don't need to be assisted, you just want to run free.
In response to COVID-19, the US was slow to act at a time when each day of inaction mattered most. Here's a comprehensive timeline.
A comparison of the worst outbreaks over the years and the likelihood of dying from it.
Being cast in "School of Rock" was a defining moment in my life — for better or worse.
The pandemic already pushed millions to work from home. Many of them will likely go back to a very different office.
The ultimate baller move is to just not give a f*ck.
This creative couple bought an abandoned Airstream on the side of the road for $600, eventually spending two and a half years and $20K to completely renovate it themselves!
Feuding royals. A deadly planet. Before "Star Wars" or "Game of Thrones," there was Frank Herbert's legendary sci-fi novel.
