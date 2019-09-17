Botanist Explains How To Identify A Poisonous Plant
Joey Santore, a botanist, explains everything you need to know about plants, including which ones thrive in low light, how to identify the poisonous ones and how not to over water them.
A cool history of the unsung tool that proved decisive in World War II.
CNBC Make It reports that consumer prices have jumped by 7.9 percent over the past 12 months, and one category accounts for more than a third of that increase.
But impact is hard to predict.
Made up of 7,541 pieces, this massive Lego ship measures 33 inches long. It's a wildly intricate set that Star Wars fans new and old can ogle.
Additional footage emerged of the ambush on the Russian tank column just outside Brovary, an eastern suburb of Kyiv.
Texts, email exchanges, and 36 sources tell the true story behind the downfall of TV's ultimate operator
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and over a million refugees have been displaced. Multiple talks between the two countries to negotiate peace have failed.
An extraordianry live synthesizer arrangement of the chillest song from the Super Nintendo classic game.
To quote Patton Oswalt, "Cleaned-up, G-rated filth is way more creepy and disturbing than just flat-out filth."
The first two years of life are a time of astonishing brain growth. What happens when all that development happens during a pandemic?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Hilary Duff goes under the hot lights about whether she did her own stunts on "Lizzie McGuire" and other dishy revelations on Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Test.
Before Deelilah Contreras' partner Xavier went to prison in 2016, she thought that everyone who was locked up deserved to be behind bars.
There have been quite a few impressive stunts filmed for the Batman movies. Here's how they pulled off the most gravity defying scenes with the Batmobile.
Regular meth users say online platforms have fundamentally changed the experience of using, worsening parts of an already blazing global meth addiction problem.
From children's medleys to funeral mixes, no shared playlist is safe from Pesukone and its labelmates.
The VFX team of "Dune" were inspired by this pretty gross video inside the throat of a famous beatboxer.
I believe in God, Jesus Christ and the plan of salvation. I believe that God wants us to be proud of our bodies and comfortable with sexuality.
Losing your phone in the gap between your seats is a huge pain in the butt. This eliminates the problem entirely.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
CNN's Daniel Dale explains how viral videos with fake captions are being used to spread disinformation about the invasion of Ukraine.
Is the time-traveling sci-fi adventure featuring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner And Zoe Saldana any good?
This iconic album cover has become even more iconic with these three goofballs.
Based on trails, safety and resources, here are the best cities to walk your dog in.
Gene King was reporting on another story about a dangerous street when a separate crash occurred in the middle of his report.
The merino wool used to make this shirt naturally fights off the funk for up to three days, and the nylon reinforcement keeps it in good condition wash after wash.
This week's characters also include a very predictable opinion column, a woman who doesn't have a firm grasp on the meaning of the word "consequences" and someone who is very wrong about cats.
FOX 11's Stu Mundel couldn't believe cops ran right by this suspect as he watched him hide behind a car. The moment occurs around 3 minutes into the video.
In just two minutes, you can can have a delightful silky smooth homemade ice cream.
Some ex-prosecutors call on DoJ to accelerate investigation after House panel's allegations Trump broke laws to overturn election.
If you don't know how to ski, hire an instructor — not your significant other. It might just save your relationship.
Muscovites have fascinatingly varied perspectives on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The curious inset door on the back of some tractor trailers has puzzled drivers who've spent many years driving behind trucks. Here's what trucking companies say this door is used for.
On reimagining our 30s.
carwow reviews all the different obstacles a Tesla will brake for. Will it brake for an animal?
With millions getting their information about the war from the platform, the administration wants to get its message to top content creators.
Three kids from Tulsa wrote about how fleeting life is — and then turned it into a breezy pop smash whose deeper meanings the world has long ignored.
YouTuber Scambaiter uses a scammer's refund form to scare the bejesus out of him by using his own personal information.
Ewan McGregor reveals that he sometimes uses his formidable Obi-Wan Kenobi beard to his advantage.
The actor's new TV series "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" is one of his most personal projects yet. He discusses getting older, his family history of dementia, and why Oscars don't help your career.
Don't make the mistake of asking for these dishes in Italy. They might not let you come back.
Russia doesn't wage war elegantly.
From pork chops to kale chips to doughnuts, here are five great recipes for the latest go-to home kitchen appliance.
Former US Ambassador-at-large for War Crime Issues David Scheffer reveals how long it'll take Vladimir Putin to be indicted on war crimes charges, because he could stop the atrocities in Ukraine or punish those committing them but isn't doing either.
Drew Gooden discovered that the most popular "good" acting compilations on YouTube tend to feature stars screaming at the camera. It might be a good time to rethink what we consider a good acting performance.
The lamb was born in a set of triplets on February 22, 2022 — and it's the second lamb with five legs born at Whitehouse Farm Centre in the United Kingdom.