This Interview With A Guy Running For Congress Who Thinks 'Banana Republic' Refers To The Store Feels Like An 'SNL' Skit
Talk show host John Fredericks didn't stop Republican North Carolina congressional hopeful Bo Hines when he was rolling.
Everything that went wrong with The Hobbit series can be summed up with this one scene.
A visualization of the declared strikes by US Presidents in Iraq and Syria.
Officials tell Haaretz Israeli was behind August 7 attack near Jabalia refugee camp, contradicting earlier claims.
Here's a roundup of some of the best answers from a viral Reddit thread asking about the biggest red flags you might encounter during a job interview.
This visor cam footage from an Alpha Tauri Formula One car (doing a practice lap and pit stop) at the Bahrain International Circuit gives you an up-close and personal look from the cockpit.
"I think it's fair to say that fans of Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk trust him with their children's lives."
In one of the more intriguing testaments to the power of post-production, the original "Men in Black" managed to change its entire plot in the editing room.
Hundreds of remote-control airplane enthusiasts show off their crafts and then duel them in the sky. This time they all had one goal — take down the biggest RC plane on the block, a 34-foot foam giant.
It's easy to think you're a font of knowledge. And while you may have plenty of skills and expertise, it's quite likely you know less than you think.
Newer F1 fans will remember the four-time world champ Sebastian Vettel as the sport's elder statesman, but here's a breakdown from a former racer explaining how Seb's unique style made him a record-breaking winner.
The Cahokia Mounds stand by the Mississippi as a warning from a fallen culture. Do we still have time to heed it?
Ouroboros Studio has been accused of profiting off the "Sonic the Hedgehog" IP with its "Sonic Omens" fan game, among other things.
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael tells "Jimmy Kimmel Live" guest host Desus Nice how he copes with bombing onstage — and it's relatable.
Her friends wish she'd never met the rakish young Italian they called the "snake."
Trevor Noah took shots at Trump and his supporters for coming up with a new set of creative excuses to justify why official documents were found at Mar-a-Lago.
The pill hit the market over 60 years ago — so why is the male equivalent taking so long?
Sex positivity has changed the face of the art world, as artists like Tracey Emin and Robert Mapplethorpe lose their controversial edge — perhaps it's for the best.
In this episode from 2011, Steve Carell visits the "Conan" set for a run-down of what an interview on the show would involve.
"Compassion seems to be doled out only to the best-behaved among us."
Sixty-six million years ago, our ancestors lived through the most violent event in the Earth's history. How did small, insignificant mammals survive a doomsday asteroid?
"In my administration, I'm going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information," Donald Trump said on August 2016.
Nonprofit RIP Medical Debt buys up unpaid hospital bills plaguing low-income patients and frees them from having to pay.
The most tantalizing detail around the FBI's recent search of Mar-a-Lago is that 11 sets of documents were classified.
The WKRG local news team couldn't stop laughing at this poor boy's misfortune during the Tigers-White Sox game.
Andreessen, who is against affordable housing in his town, is throwing money at Neumann to disrupt the rental market.
Actor Sterling K. Brown talks about seeing the 'Tonight Show' host playing guitar outside Cozy Soup 'n' Burger in New York City way back in the day.
"This is probably the fastest car in the Netherlands."
"My students aren't the snowflakes Gov. DeSantis assumes they are… and neither am I."
It took over a year, multiple press conferences, a sea of vitriol, and the continued threat of a year long suspension, but Deshaun Watson finally apologized for his conduct last Friday before his first appearance in an NFL football game in over 18 months.
Trump claimed Obama "kept 33 million pages of documents, much of them classified." CNN's Daniel Dale explains why this claim is false.
In a statement provided to Variety by a representative of the actor, Miller broke their silence about the troubling behavior that they have exhibited in recent years, which has led to a series of legal issues and assault and abuse allegations.
Japanese fans of the sci-fi hit "Stranger Things" can chow down on demonic pasta and rock out to retro 1980s tunes at a pop-up cafe inspired by the Netflix horror drama.
Here's why video game companies aren't making as many video games as they used to.
Human actions have turned a usually beneficial fungus into a bringer of death.
"In Search of Lost Time" broke with conventions when it was published in 1922. Considered daunting by many, it is actually universally appealing and rewarding.
Hajime Miura delivered one of the greatest yo-yo performances in history. Here's why the judges didn't award him 1st place.
Across industries and incomes, more employees are being tracked, recorded and ranked. What is gained, companies say, is efficiency and accountability. What is lost?
In efforts to find evidence of voter fraud and overturn the 2020 election results, Trump-affiliated lawyers, including Sidney Powell, sent teams to access data from voting systems in Georgia, Michigan and Nevada.
Tom Scott risks life and limb by attempting the United States Postal Service's most challenging delivery job.
Prosecutors said making their affidavit public could cause "irreparable damage" to their inquiry.
Cool old cars can be functional, too. A company called Kindred is retrofitting vintage vehicle models to make them drivable and comfortable while retaining their classic charm.