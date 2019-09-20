Black Guy Goes To A Pro-Reparations Rally And Things Get Uncomfortable When He Asks For Money
The Uhuru march for reparations didn't go quite as planned…
The Uhuru march for reparations didn't go quite as planned…
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Last June, the festival ended in mass arrests, an impalement, and a throat slashing. We traveled to Kentucky to witness the mud and mayhem firsthand.
The Uhuru march for reparations didn't go quite as planned…
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
James Michael Tyler, who died of prostate cancer this weekend, was an underrated character on "Friends" who stole almost every scene he was in.
It's the single largest order of electric vehicles.
In era-defining films like "Heathers" and "Pump Up the Volume," he represented rebellious, youthful disillusionment. But his offscreen behavior complicated fans' feelings about his devilish performances.
Home cook Ethan Chlebowski breaks down the perfect plate of scrambled eggs and explains what temperature your eggs should be, how to apply the right type of heat, when to agitate and the extra ingredients that'll elevate the dish.
The CDC told everyone to stay home last year, but this season is different.
Amateur photographer Marcus Platt shares how he came to regret giving away his photos for free for commercial usage on Unsplash.
When these off-roaders learned about this stuck jeep, they knew they had to tow it to freedom.
Video games are the best place to (safely) experience a "death game."
A long list of new TV shows, from "Chicago Party Aunt" to "Fairfax" to "Arcane," suggests that cartoons aimed at an older audience are at peak popularity.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"Seinfeld" writer Larry Charles reveals a never-before-seen pilot starring Wayne Knight and other "Seinfeld" actors from around 1995.
A profile of comedian and actor Matt Berry about his career, his role on "What We Do in the Shadows" and how he thinks about fame.
John Oliver tackles the complicated politics of Taiwan and reviews a surreal apology issued by John Cena after he said Taiwan was the first country to be able to watch "F9."
We commonly think of hangovers as the next-day result of too much alcohol. We overdo it the night before, and the following morning we pay. We develop flu-like symptoms…
The "Facebook Papers" depict a company where data on the harms it causes is abundant, but solutions, much less the will to act on them, are halting at best.
CNN's Gary Tuchman talked to a parent whose child went to a controversial anti-vaxxer private school and it didn't go well.
What will be left of abortion rights after the next few months of consequential cases is anybody's guess.
Explore the intricacies of over 60 United States National Parks. While this 80-page books is well-suited for sharing with kids, there's not one adult we know who wouldn't love to look through it as well.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Scott Reeder gives his thoughts and expertise on the tragedy that occurred on the set of the film "Rust."
Chinese fast fashion companies have sprung up, copying the models of brands like H&M and Zara—and growing even faster.
The gift of a Camera Pod, built with durable waterproof Dyneema composite fabrics and weighing less than a quarter pound, is a sure-fire way to light up-and lighten up-any shutterbug's camera kit.
Despite being one of the biggest porn stars in the world, Mia Khalifa only made $12,000. Meanwhile, performers on OnlyFans are making many times that. How has OnlyFans revolutionized the porn industry?
Like its white-masked serial killer Michael Myers, the "Halloween" franchise itself cannot be killed — for better or worse.
Let's be honest. Some of those classic NES games were much too difficult. And if it wasn't for a certain genie of note, we probably wouldn't have beat them.
Jerry Seinfeld reveals how he was scared that a puppet show — which was number one at the time — would tank his eponymous show.
They're mobilizing to stop a needed crackdown that's barely begun.
Want to gather some security footage without tipping your hand? This clever hidden camera will do the trick.
The Atlanta Braves advance to the 2021 World Series after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in 6 games. They'll meet the Houston Astros in Game 1.
They're subjected to endless abuse online, but they're undeterred. "I'm about to change the face of cosplay," says one Black creator.
Illinois and Penn State had an insane ending as the game went to NINE overtimes before a 2-point conversion ended this shocker.
No matter how you feel about Gwyneth Paltrow and the Goop-ification of sexual wellness, it's only becoming more inescapable with Netflix's season two of "Goop Labs — Sex, Love and Goop."
Why the dating-and-marriage storyline still appeals so much to audiences who are increasingly opting out of the tradition.
Plus their thoughts on the FDA's new "mix and match" vaccine booster approach.
Breaking up social-media companies is one way to fix them. Shutting their users up is a better one.
Dave Chappelle's trans friend knew how to take a joke. So what?
The Devil (Jason Sudeikis) stops by Weekend Update to discuss what he's been working on lately, like Trump's new social media platform.
Company reveals figures, including 1,800 reports in 2019, as ride-hailing companies face growing safety scrutiny.
With antitrust and regulations coming down, a reordering of an industry is underway.
Diondre Cole (Kenan Thompson) and the crew welcome guests Oscar Isaac, Emily Ratajkowski and Nicholas Braun for the Halloween Edition with a special appearance by Vance (Jason Sudeikis) and Giuseppe (Fred Armisen).
A quick swipe on your nose pads will keep everything in place. For the long-suffering glasses-havers on our team, this is a godsend.
Whether it's for gender affirmation, pumped-up pleasure or just the sheer kinkiness of it all, the clit-growing population is getting larger by the day.
Stephen travels to the planet Arrakis to meet "Dune" stars Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, who tell how hard they worked to land the roles of Chani and Paul in the highly anticipated film by Denis Villeneuve.
Duran Duran's first major U.S. hit is a shiny, danceable pop anthem. But over the years, thanks to shifting cultural norms and a bizarre connection to a murder case, the song doesn't sound as innocent as it once did.
While consensual sex is a healthy part of life that can and should be accessible to all, sometimes, the mechanics involved can lead to oh-my-God-worthy effects that aren't of the cries-of-pleasure variety: A 2018 survey of 2,000 adults in the UK by online clinic Euroclinix found that 17 percent of respondents reported suffering an injury related to sex.