Bill Maher Asked Sean Spicer If Donald Trump Lost The Election. Here's How That Went
"This is a rabbit hole you want to go down to avoid the question: Did Trump win or lose the election?" Maher pressed the former White House press secretary.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
For the first time on camera, speaking to paparazzi in Vermont on Saturday, Baldwin said he's been ordered by investigators not to discuss the shooting and that he's cooperating with them.
While it has been many years since I have made love to a woman other than my wife, can women's orgasms really have changed that much since I was single?
The Debt Collective, which has focused on other forms of debt, is turning its attention to the crushing financial burden on formerly incarcerated people.
Of all the cute things dogs do, cocking their head to one side while they look at you may be the most endearing. Yet surprisingly little research has looked into why they do it.
Emmy-Winner Jake Hamilton talks with legend William Shatner about his happiest Star Trek memory and the Michael Myers / Captain Kirk HALLOWEEN mask legend.
How do we choose to give thanks? By finding the most hilarious Thanksgiving-themed swag on Amazon.
Kat Norton is dancing her way to internet fame—but not in the way you're probably thinking.
The 2-time 'Halloween Wars' winner breaks down a variety of pumpkin carving techniques, ranging from simple to incredibly complex.
Roblox is having some server issues.
The secret history of the world's largest nuclear detonation is coming to light after 60 years. The United States dismissed the gigantic Tsar Bomba as a stunt, but behind the scenes was working to build a "superbomb" of its own.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Who's ready for a wild (albeit ultimately sad) ride? This ride has a steep drop, not for the faint of heart.
Photographer Marlena Sloss rolled the dice for a permit to hike one of America's best-known rock formations.
Michigan converted a third down from inside their own 10 yard line when QB Cade McNamara found wide receiver Andrel Anthony crossing over the middle of the field.
Artists like Dave Chappelle don't fear cancellation; they depend on it. What they really fear is irrelevance.
Judging by how many of these are streaming on Disney+, ol' Walt has a lot to answer for.
Instead of sorting cinema's greatest creatures, beasts and killers by what kind of monster they are, IGN looks at how they make you feel. How are movie monsters designed to elicit emotions from the audience?
The 21st century so far has given us scary movies with an artful bent, such as "Get Out" and "Hereditary." The best horror movies since 2001, ranked.
How do I get back to where I was?
Made from sustainably recycled fleece, this half zip pullover from Wellen is exactly what we need for transitional weather and building up layers for when the chills come.
We salute this person who went back and made the music good.
Seems like the Texas Roadhouse steakhouses are on a winning streak here.
A bestselling author and a developer of "Fortnite" have teamed up to make a game that mashes up tarot and choose-your-own-adventure.
This footage of a Griffon Vulture demonstrating its extraordinary wingspan as it was being released back into the wild is a wonder to behold.
Hedge fund investments in the sector are more frightening than anything in 2008
Huckberry doesn't fool around. Their Flint and Tinder line offers a selection of sweatshirts that are made to last a full decade. And even if they tear, they'll fix it for free.
Horror films — and specifically slashers — are known for abundant on-screen violence. Making that fake violence look real often comes down to props. Prop masters and special effects workers prepare knives, blood, and explosions to slash people…without actually slashing them.
Device has front-facing camera, possibly for videoconferencing.
The key ingredient in these gummies, Safr'Inside™, is award-winning and extracted from the most bioavailable compound of saffron.
Katie Porter used the garage of her Southern California home to make a point about oil and gas leasing in a tense hearing with oil industry leaders.
Smith said pornography has "really messed us up" because it almost exclusively focuses on the man's pleasure. Her guest Gwyneth Paltrow agrees, saying another reason why pornography is bad for women is because it gives the message to young women that being sexually desirable is the most important trait to have. But this is all nonsense.
Dave Grohl gives a delightful retrospective on his career with Desus and Mero that feels like a conversation between friends.
I don't mean to frighten you, but I recently came across a terrible Halloween candy.
"Did your dad pass recently, Noah?" the medium asked. "I think this is him and he has a message. Do you want to hear it?"
This is the closest thing we've seen to an animal pouting.
Valentine enjoys her job as much as anyone laboring under capitalism can. But in a perfect communist world, it wouldn't exist at all.
This happened in Pennsylvania and it appears the speeding bus was simply too close to the parked Mercedes, who happened to open the door at the worst possible time.
A look back at the pink mini dress from the '90s Disney television movie and its impact on the millennials who wanted nothing more than a chance to wear it.
In the past, Netflix was notoriously secretive with its viewership numbers, especially for its original series.
If you want your children to go to bed, you gotta know what grosses them out.
Jamie Oliver infamously tried and failed to gross out American children about the way chicken nuggets were made. Here's the fatal flaw of his argument that "You wouldn't eat it if you saw how it was made."
"That monster enslaved me in such a way that I didn't even know I was enslaved."
For years, a dangerous salmonella strain has sickened thousands and continues to spread through the chicken industry. The USDA knows about it. So do the companies. And yet, contaminated meat continues to be sold to consumers.
The end of days is teased in the trailer for season 2 of "The Witcher," which will be released on Netflix on December 17.
Lately I've been wondering, Is there anyone else out there who's planning on being a forever renter? As it turns out, I am absolutely not alone.
Here are the cities with the most Airbnb complaints based on analysis of their mentions on Twitter.