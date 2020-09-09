Train Enthusiast Transforms His Entire Basement Into A 1980 VIA Rail Train
The dedication shown from Jason Shron in creating this replica of a VIA rail train cabin is astonishing.
This father is no patsy.
Timothee Chalamet stars as Paul Atreides, alongside co-stars Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Dave Bautista, Zendaya Coleman, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem and more in Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve's latest feature.
Mike Tyson's daily training routine is eye-popping.
Deepfake technology may have gone too far this time.
After a 20-year hiatus away from the screen, the "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" star is convinced by Ryan Reynolds to help him out with a new Mint Mobile advertisement.
Christopher Nolan uses flashing back and forth as one of his trademark motifs. Here's why it works so well.
The West Coast is being ravaged by numerous wildfires, which have burned hundreds of thousands of acres of land and damaged thousands of structures in California, Oregon and Washington.
The most popular baby names in 2019 were Liam for boys and Olivia for girls, but how does the popularity of baby names vary between states?
What is gravity? What is reality? Nothing makes sense anymore.
While large temperature swings in Colorado are known to occur, it's unprecedented for this type of swing to happen in September.
The company's desire to please Beijing means ignoring a genocide.
Everything has its tipping point.
Hackers have been trading an encrypted Bitcoin wallet on forums and underground marketplaces in hopes of recovering the stash of cryptocurrency.
A breakdown of the billing order for Denis Villeneuve's "Dune," which stars Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and more.
"I got screamed at so often I felt like a scared dog," one former employee told BuzzFeed News.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Sometimes a drop of kindness goes a long way.
Apple's high-end wireless earbuds are currently just $219.98 on Amazon right now. If you're looking for active noise-cancellation, water resistance, built-in Siri support and wireless charging, these are hard to beat.
From Cher to Eminem to Post Malone, YouTuber Ten Second Songs has got them all covered.
Facebook said the graphic video didn't violate its Community Standards and waited hours to remove it. By then, it was too late.
President Donald Trump admitted he knew weeks before the first confirmed US coronavirus death that the virus was dangerous, airborne, highly contagious and "more deadly than even your strenuous flus," and that he repeatedly played it down publicly, according to legendary journalist Bob Woodward in his new book "Rage."
Ringo Starr just wished late fellow Beatle John Lennon a happy birthday… a month early. Do we correct a Beatle or do we just go with it?
Only time will tell whether or not an Apple watch is a good investment.
We are more than ready for an early Halloween this year, and what better way to prepare than by ranking all of the movies (so far) spawned by John Carpenter's 1978 slasher masterpiece?
When your wife is in a "Karen" video and more advice from Dear Prudie.
The tension really ramped up here.
Attempting to explain the dark, emotional, funny, cringe-y, mesmerizing soul of the trash reality show is hard, but these stans-cum-artists flawlessly pull it off.
Amid the coronavirus, two college-level teams in Michigan played each other, and only each other, all summer long. One was coming off a title. Another formed in response to the pandemic. Both shared a city, a stadium, and a strangely unique summer.
A Nest camera captures a fast-thinking squirrel.
Residents of Smøla believe they live in the northernmost location mentioned in ancient Greek and Roman literature. Other contenders say not so fast.
"If I move slowly enough, you can't see me."
The deadliest industrial disaster in US history occurred on April 16, 1947, in Texas City, Texas. When the French ship SS Grandcamp exploded, a thousand buildings were destroyed and hundreds of people were killed.
The global furniture giant claimed to have modernized. Then COVID-19 struck.
Slate brilliantly stylized "Zoolander" in Terrence Malick's trademark finesse.
Fifteen tons of fireworks. Jugs of kerosene and acid. Thousands of tons of ammonium nitrate. A system of corruption and bribes let the perfect bomb sit for years.
We asked GPT-3, OpenAI's powerful new language generator, to write an essay for us from scratch. The assignment? To convince us robots come in peace.
"I was unveiled like a prized pig."
The actress says turning Rey into Palpatine's granddaughter wasn't pitched until Episode IX.
If you need a simple, tasty meal replacement to help stick to your routine, Soylent is a good choice. This variety pack has chocolate, strawberry and vanilla flavors, so you can get a feel for which ones you like before buying more.
Extreme heat and high winds have led to unprecedented wildfires in Oregon.
With construction booming and COVID raging, asbestos abatement workers face a double dose of danger.
With the CZU Lightning Complex fire bearing down on them, a rogue group of citizens banded together to stay and defend their homes in the mountains above Santa Cruz, California. Here's how they fought the fire — and won.
We can't all command the seas, but at least we can own a water-spouting trident.
The best little vampire court in Texas.
In his upcoming memoir, "No Rules Rules," the streaming pioneer reveals how he became the unlikely king of the entertainment world.
A cable snapped from these parasailer's parachute in Croatia and they descended into the sea.
The hotel industry is in free-fall. Time to get creative!
The 3,200-megapixel, SUV-sized camera will soon sit atop a Chilean mountain ridge and take photos of galaxies.
An ingenious use of the Chris Hemsworth character for your car.
The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is one of the most insane and dangerous races I have ever done in my career. It is also one of the most addicting races I've ever competed in, unsurprisingly for those same reasons.
Over the next seven days, just under 25 games will be hitting Nintendo's hybrid, from "Circuit Dude" to "Adventures of Pip."
