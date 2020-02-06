Confrontation Between A Teeny Tiny Car And Audi SUV Does Not Go As Expected
Just because one is bigger in size doesn't mean that it will prevail.
Johnny Ball explains the brilliance of the Russian method of multiplication.
Max the dog is told he can't go swimming and has a hilarious hissy fit.
Hey, how's it going up there? Just wanted to say hi.
It's not about speed. It's about sheer accuracy and precision, and the fruit of his labors really begin to show at 1:12.
"In Kalihi, a town on the island of Hawaii, there was an SUV that pulled next to me in the parking lot. He got out and grabbed what looked to be a pipe, zip ties and magnetic mats. He then proceeded to put the mats and pipe on the doors and then zip-tied them on to the door handles then walked away."
A cruel twist of genetic fate brought Alzheimer's disease to a sprawling Colombian family. But thanks to a second twist, one member of the clan, a woman, managed to evade the symptoms for decades. Her escape may hold the key to halting, or even preventing, Alzheimer's.
Just as work is inescapable, so are predictions about what the "future of work" will look like. Here's a look back at the future — seen from the past.
The harrowing tale of how Helen Klaben and Ralph Flores survived for 49 days lost in the tundra of the Yukon.
Here's what new parents and financial planners have to say.
The billion-dollar e-cigarette startup is fighting for its life. Employees are calling out the chaos and considering jumping ship, according to internal documents and audio obtained by BuzzFeed News.
This little girl would not make a good guest on "Hot Ones."
The loudest knock against the actor is that his warm-up acceptance speeches at events like the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the BAFTAs have been a little too, well, perfect.
The brilliant — and, sure, quirky — alt-rock icons are touring to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their seminal album "Flood."
"It was during this arrest that Dewitte's body camera was seized as evidence. A search warrant for its contents revealed video evidence of multiple felonies, including multiple occasions of false personation. "
Who was in a cult. Who lost his yacht. Who did not stab a man in the eye.
Almost imperceptible today, and certainly invisible to the naked Neolithic eye, the curious rotation of the houses can be attributed to an esoteric glitch in the brain — a psychological process called pseudoneglect.
The tech giant is engineering a way to encourage its employees to eat healthier — and it might just help the rest of the country.
Robbie said in the interview that she's not really good with spicy food, and boy, she wasn't kidding.
Many companies around the world have existed for a long time, and a few have been around for more than 1,000 years.
Pornhub hosts hundreds of videos from Girls Do Porn, which has been sued for coercive practices — and its high-tech solution meant to stop those videos from spreading doesn't work.
Movies like Hitchcock's "Rope" and the more recent "1917" want to sell the illusion that the whole movie is one seamless take. Here's how you can spot the hidden cuts.
A 9-month-old puppy accidentally tipped items such as an ironing board, a backpack and other nearby things into a furnace, which led to a fire.
Aparna Nair is one of 50 million people living with epilepsy. In a series of stories, she tries to make sense of her personal experience of epilepsy by looking at the history of a condition full of contradictions.
The Motorola Razr isn't officially out yet, but its launch is already a lesson in mismanagement and piss-poor execution.
Every four years we add a leap day to our calendar. This visualization explains why that is necessary.
There's loads of useful information hiding in plain sight. With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important clues.
The first billion-dollar "unicorn" of the decade says it's saving the fitness industry. Some of its own studio partners insist it's doing the exact opposite.
Internal video of side-impact tests shows that children could be injured or killed in Evenflo's "Big Kid" booster seats. But the company continued to market them as "side-impact tested."
Who thought the blood pressure-spiking techno song "Nightmare (Original Sinister Strings Remix)" by Brainbug would be good hold music?
"Somebody puts up a shed that might obstruct my view by a foot, I can protest. But somebody can launch thousands of satellites in the sky and there's nothing I can do? As a citizen of Earth, I was like, Wait a minute."
Ashley Boone Jr., the first black president of a major Hollywood studio, helped make George Lucas' quirky space opera a hit in the 1970's — yet chances are you've never heard of him.
With 56 letters, 19 syllables and 11 words, "Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)" joins the ranks of "Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)" and "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" in the annals of lengthy film titles.
At the stroke of midnight Pacific Time on December 31, the internet radio station 8tracks ceased operations. In the age of Spotify, you'd be forgiven for not knowing about the existence of 8tracks, but it was a big enough deal that in 2011, Time magazine named it one of the top 50 websites in the world. It was also a very big deal for former users like me.
Executive producer Jon Favreau and his team took every precaution to make sure the look, feel, and sounds of the show fit right in with "A New Hope," "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi."
Maiden Castle used to protect an ancient port city — now stories of its myth include a princess and a curse.
"Honestly, the biggest thing is — I don't want to throw it under the bus — but the app was clearly done by someone following a tutorial. It's similar to projects I do with my mentees who are learning how to code."
Sanders' overwhelming strength in satellite caucuses — which reported last — has made the race very close.
A creative solution to the difficulties of studying creatures that are usually underwater.
Big-horned rhinoceros beetles, taken from Bolivia, are ending up in Japan's illegal pet trade — and in beetle wrestling matches.
Sometimes you wait for museums and other institutions to recognize your artistic genius, and sometimes you just have to do it yourself.
Can a hydraulic press crush different materials at -320°F
"If butt skin were any bouncier, it would be illegal to hit a golf ball with it" — an assistant professor of physics.
The MAVEN Mars orbiter is studying Mars atmosphere — but it could help us understand our own planet as well.
One of the world's most crucial and selfless acts is still simply washing your hands.
Incentives are as risky in parenting as they are in business.
When children steer their own cart, they learn about courtesy, commerce and what their parents won't let them buy.
When it's fight or flight against a crocodile, it's better to take flight.
"Birds of Prey" is our first superhero movie of 2020. Is it as good as "Wonder Woman" or as disappointing as "Suicide Squad"? Here's what the reviews say.