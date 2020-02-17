This Video Comparing The Actual Sizes Of Asteroids Is Making Us Feel Incredibly Puny
Let's pray that none of these ever hit Earth.
Let's pray that none of these ever hit Earth.
It was the work of these workers that made the Chrysler Building the tallest building in the world at that time.
A potential rockfall debris was cleared away by this wrecking ball to protect a nearby highway.
Tasty producer Rie takes a Campbell's classic and turns it into a plate of steaming hot dumplings.
Some people need eye masks to ensure a good sleep. This dog has got it covered. Literally.
"Check it out — even their trees get Brazilians."
The anthology series, a revival of Spielberg's 1985 NBC series, will debut on the platform on March 6.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Here's a ranking of all his major film roles, totaling 26, including "Sonic."
Over four decades, Lugasi — who left school during the 5th grade, was barely literate and never studied art formally — created no less than 1,090 mosaics.
A potential rockfall debris was cleared away by this wrecking ball to protect a nearby highway.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"Check it out — even their trees get Brazilians."
The start of a new year always means things slow down at theaters. Holiday hits and awards movies are still playing but once you see those, pickings are very slim.
Democrats' lack of precaution meant that people from the NRCC were able to walk up and snap photos through a window, which is in clever, but not clever like a fox, unless the fox is a stupid fox that got lucky.
Let's pray that none of these ever hit Earth.
In 1966 SAAB was secretly developing a new model. They took a body from the old 96 model and widened it 20 cm so they could test the new chassis. It worked fine at first but soon they got caught when a real 96 passed it side by side. The car got nicknamed Paddan.
Break out those Washingtons and Lincolns! Presidents' Day marks the first big sale of 2020. We're following the best deals today, and we don't want you to miss a beat.
It doesn't hurt that Tom Holland actually looks very similar to a young Michael J. Fox.
What if the secret to health wasn't in the medicine cabinet but at the bar and the bakery?
The crumbling Hilltop House Hotel would feature $500 a night rooms and a José Andrés restaurant. But the town's 281 residents are bitterly divided over the plan.
The Stylophone is small, stylus operated and takes two seconds to learn to play. It's only $34.95, and it makes for a perfect gift.
It was the work of these workers that made the Chrysler Building the tallest building in the world at that time.
How one writer learned an accidental lesson in the joys of silence.
The anthology series, a revival of Spielberg's 1985 NBC series, will debut on the platform on March 6.
Mt. Ijen, on the island of Java, is one of the most dangerous workplaces on Earth.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The question of what is the most dangerous car is tied to other bigger issues, such as problematic safety tests and policies.
When Washington left the presidency, he didn't really leave politics at all.
Python is one of the world's most popular programming languages, used in everything from web to game development. Become a Python expert for just $49.99 while this 12-course bundle is on sale.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Some people need eye masks to ensure a good sleep. This dog has got it covered. Literally.
The chance of Donald Trump winning in 2020 seems more possible than ever. What would the second term of a Trump administration look like?
Professional dominatrix Princess Marx answers questions ranging from common misconceptions people might have towards her work to what her clientele looks like.
How do you make a difference in a struggle that may never end?
Before the spies came, the house was perfect.
To keep the facility open, the Luchon-Superbagnères resort had a helicopter carry fresh snow to the slopes from higher elevations.
A new email-based extortion scheme apparently is making the rounds, targeting website owners serving banner ads through Google's AdSense program.
In my experience it's clear that trust, not butts in seats, is what keeps remote teams happy and ultimately helps companies' bottom lines.
What spurs these unusually powerful bolts of lightning?
You may take them for granted on a day-to-day basis, but those grooves serve a more functional purpose than you originally thought.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has announced that he's committing $10 billion to fighting climate change through a new fund called the Bezos Earth Fund. In an Instagram post announcing the new fund, Bezos said that grants would be issued starting this summer.
A YouTuber explains the increasingly vexing movie trope of having a major character killed off in the climax only to be revealed later to be just fine.
With news of more than 70,000 confirmed cases and 1700 deaths from the COVID-19 virus, the importance of handwashing is once again front and center. Using data from a 1978 study on the hygiene of health professionals, this is a map of the most missed areas when washing hands.
Terra Newell is best known for defending herself against her mother's dangerous ex, "Dirty John" Meehan. Now, Terra shares what she's learned about the toxic relationships of her past and the desire to empower women that drives her future.
Last week's Apollo/Transco fire may have hobbled the global vinyl industry. Matthew McDermott investigates.
"I let my apprentice back my car down the ramp while I was to drive the boat out. Apparently, the brakes failed. He saved his shoes and crawled out the back window."
A personal essay about what you read into it when your boyfriend gives you a broom for Christmas, and when you realize it is time for you to dump him.
Medical schools and students are grappling with an unsettling practice: Performing pelvic exams on unconscious, non-consenting patients.
An extraordinary landing from a high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft at Fairford Air Force Base caught on camera.
Lori Vallow is a Mormon mom and podcast host. Chad Daybell is a gravedigger-turned-doomsday-prophet and self-publishing LDS visionary. They ran off to Hawaii like newlyweds — while police search for her missing kids and investigate the suspicious deaths of their spouses and her brother.
We've only had it for a week.
From cosplay and podcasts to mods and speedruns, the ME2 community rolls on.
Engineering teams at Tesla, GM, Honda and others are struggling to make self-driving cars work properly.
The 1950s Palm Desert icon will be available for vacation rental this spring.
"If they change the name of their screen material to something besides glass I would give it a 10/10 as far as folding phones go. "
To build an NSX for racing, Acura had to "dumb down" its model by omitting its smartest part: the electric motor.
"3D is an amazing tool to simulate what people who lived 2,500 years ago might have experienced while walking around Athens," says photographer and animator Dimitris Tsalkanis.