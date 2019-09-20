Why This Benchmark Expert Thinks Apple's M1 Max Processor Is Not Worth The Extra $400
Anthony Young from Linus Media Group has the most comprehensive review of the M1 Max Apple MacBooks and says you're better of saving dough by skipping them.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Jordan Klepper talks with anti-vaxxers in Venice Beach, California and finds a woman who says with a straight face, "If you live a lifestyle of wellness then your body should be able to handle COVID."
Living with a dysfunctional parent during childhood can be a lifelong disadvantage. "Adult children" is the latest mental health designation.
After a Christmas tree was lit ablaze outside Fox News's headquarters on Wednesday, many late night hosts made hay out of the cable news network's commentary on the incident, especially "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt, who made the puzzling comment that their tree represented Hanukkah.
And it's time to stop thinking of boosters as a "luxury dose."
This week, we've also got unlocking Face ID on a celeb's stolen phone and avoiding the things that killed different celebs.
Hillary Clinton chokes up as she reads the victory speech that she never gave for the educational video series MasterClass.
You can create a win for your customers by letting them create something of their own.
Many researchers dream of one day working at the Smithsonian's facility in Panama. But 16 women scientists told BuzzFeed News that their experiences there were nightmares ruled by prominent men who exploited their powers.
There is something to be said about a truly disastrous meal, a meal forever indelible in your memory because it's so uniquely bad, it can only be deemed an achievement. The sort of meal where everyone involved was definitely trying to do something; it's just not entirely clear what.
The 18-year-old singer-songwriter's uninhibited, confessional album captured the tone of a turbulent year.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Samantha Kerr got a yellow card for tackling this pitch invader but it was immensely satisfying.
'The Dawn of Everything' is the anti-colonizer narrative we needed this year — even as it takes dubious potshots at other hefty historical works.
Some guy built a special birding visor, taped a plate around his face, sprinkled some bird food and let nature take its course.
The president went from skeptic to evangelist on global democracy. But over the past year, his ambitions have collided repeatedly — and uncomfortably — with reality.
Why we'll never stop mourning the American mall.
This week, we have someone who is very mad that their coworker also brought rolls to the work potluck, a guy who doesn't like that his girlfriend doesn't shave her armpit hair and more.
Baz Luhrmann's "Everybody's Free (To Wear Sunscreen)" features the memorable line, "Don't worry about the future; or worry, but know that worrying is as effective as trying to solve an algebra equation by chewing bubblegum." But as this viral Reddit thread points out, there might actually be quite a few things to look out for.
Interviews with extreme power users.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Large commercial airplanes aren't falling out of fashion, they're getting wiped out because the just don't make sense any more.
Whether you're looking for a unique gift for friends or a fun project for yourself, this bacon kit is too cool to pass up.
Wintertime means we're ready for cocoa, slippers and hours spent relaxing on the couch with the family. But instead of re-watching the same ol' shows or staying glued to Twitter, let's play some games while we're stuck inside.
The zoning laws of many cities explicitly ban corner stores, something that provides basic needs for people within walking distance. Here's a deep dive into why legalizing corner stores can help American be less reliant on cars.
Just 30 permanent residents live on Foula, which lays claim to being Britain's most remote inhabited island and operates on a different calendar to the rest of the UK.
There's nothing we hate more than cold feet, so a nice pair of slippers is a must-have. And since these slippers have an outdoor sole, you can just leave them on most of the day.
Derek Muller made some bold claims in a recent video about electricity and an expert weighs in about what he got wrong.
The research may help explain why people who are overweight and obese have been at higher risk of severe illness and death from Covid.
2021 was not a particularly strong year for video games, or much else for that matter, but there were some certified bangers, games that slapped and a few remasters of awesome games from the past that I enjoyed purely for nostalgic reasons.
The infamous hot sauce from Hot Ones with a whopping 130,000 scoville units gets used to dry-age a steak. Here's how it tastes.
Did you know that spill only took one take?
Johnny Harris shares the dark history of bananas that might make you take pause before eating another one.
This person needs a plan. A big plan.
The televised interview ended up being completely inappropriate, featuring intimate questions about Brooke's body and invasive questions about her sexual history — despite the fact that she was only 15.
Renault's Zoe EV is the third best-selling EV in Europe, trailing only Tesla and Volkswagen. It just got a zero-star safety rating and shockingly is still being sold in the market.
Sanna Marin partied until 4 a.m., reports say, despite learning her foreign minister had tested positive
Ian Nepomniachtchi makes an ill-advised move that completely flummoxes Magnus Carlsen.
Sifting through photos of the contractually obligated "Fellowship of the Ring" press tour is both a trip down memory lane and a snapshot of a very particular moment in early-2000s pop culture and style. So let's relive it.
We've been taught to root for the police and the prosecutor.
Forwards Sonny Milano and Trevor Zegras combine for an unbelievable goal, a mid-air alley-oop from the back of the net.
Aaron Sorkin's Oscar-tipped drama shows behind the scenes of the much-loved sitcom "I Love Lucy." Here those who knew her look back on her unusual career.
Is Adam McKay's star-studded new feature an ingenious satire or a complete disaster?
Someone unearthed this 1969 interview where New York Times war correspondent Gloria Emerson told John Lennon his anti-war efforts were "self-aggrandizing."
All it took was a little black magic — and a little record-industry wizardry — to return Santana to the top of the charts in the late 1990s.
Peter Jackson's new documentary understands something simple, obvious, yet overlooked.
"It's not a problem that's completely negligible," astronomer and "Don't Look Up" science advisor Amy Mainzer says.