Andrew Marr Signs Off From His Final BBC Broadcast With An Epic Quote From 'Anchorman'
"I had been wondering how to close this final show, but I can't do better than quoting my great mentor," Marr quipped.
"I had been wondering how to close this final show, but I can't do better than quoting my great mentor," Marr quipped.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
"I had been wondering how to close this final show, but I can't do better than quoting my great mentor," Marr quipped.
Two prominent Democratic senators, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey, announced separately on Sunday that they had tested positive with a breakthrough case of the coronavirus.
This nifty technique is very useful If you need to dice up some tomatoes real quick and are okay with using the pulp for sauce later.
"I have zero desire to be involved in politics," says Brandon Brown, the NASCAR driver at the center of the "Let's Go, Brandon!" meme.
"Before I fell in love with Jon, I fell in love with wrestling."
Darwin used this microscope at the university in Edinburgh and Cambridge to fine tune his botanical knowledge before the Beagle voyage.
In small towns around the country, wind turbines are doing something to the locals.
The crown prince's next grand plan is to defy the skeptics and turn Riyadh into a greener, cooler city for twice the population.
Shai called game and drained a 3-pointer to beat his former squad, the LA Clippers.
Despair is not a mild symptom.
A new trove of documents shows that the still unsolved incidents continued far longer than previously understood.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Well, the answer is the right clothing, duh! Without proper clothing, it's easy to freeze to death.
After missing a penalty kick in last summer's Euro Cup final, the star England striker was subjected to a torrent of racist abuse. In a rare interview, he reflects on his defiant response.
Jake "The Problem Child" Paul left no doubt in his rematch with former MMA champ Tyron Woodley. Yes, that is his actual nickname.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced on "Fox News Sunday" that he will not vote for President Biden's "mammoth" climate and social spending bill, essentially killing the White House's top legislative priority.
There is no grand plan for stopping omicron — but that doesn't mean we're powerless.
This week, we've got a guy sick of an annoying nickname, someone who wants to hang out with her coworker's celebrity friends and more.
Elon Musk being named Time Magazine's person of the year isn't the only thing to make fun of this year!
This curated box of Japanese snacks is worth every penny. Not only do we keep these around the house, they're our go-to gift these days.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
It's actually about Christmas Socks, in this, instead of the shoes. Just watch it, it's very bizarre and irreverent.
From the pandemic to climate change, Americans are still expected to work no matter what happens.
Too often, fashion goes out the window as soon as the cold weather rolls in. We reject that by rocking this cozy warm denim jacket.
It's 2054, and Pete Davidson has to prove that he's still got it.
There are no hard-and-fast rules for navigating the agony of asking someone to return the money you loaned them, but there are definitely a few good guidelines
Here's a collection of great, affordable gifts for the women in your life that'll make them feel cared for and that they'll get to use right away.
COVID came early for the holidays and forced "Saturday Night Live" to change its plans. But at least Paul Rudd has hosted SNL five times now!
Comedy these days is an intensely personal art form. Many stand-ups credit one man for the shift: Alan Lefkowitz, the hardass, career-saving therapist they all, yes, share.
There are plenty of normal things to buy on Amazon, but sometimes you should just let your freak flag fly. We've rounded up some of the weirdest gifts you can buy on Amazon.
A patient Australian Shepherd stares intently at a toy his owner is holding.
A holiday guide of beautifully ridiculous items from the Met, the National Mustard Museum, and more.
Decades into their parallel careers, Riley and Ainge became rival executives — for the Celtics and Miami Heat, respectively — and once provoked, their mutual animus suddenly saw the light of day.
See how well you know the defining personalities of 2021 with The New York Times Faces Quiz.
"If you live in New York City and you don't have COVID right now, um," one TikTok user said before pausing and tucking her hair behind her ears. "You're lying."
Mahershala Ali takes us through his illustrious career, including his roles in "'House of Cards," "Moonlight," "Luke Cage," "Green Book," and "True Detective."
Emotionally, though, the season felt more similar to the contentious battles of 2008 or the Prost-Senna era 30 years ago.
"Can't wait to tell my grandkids i was here!" Gracyn Courtright posted on Instagram on Jan. 6.
ProZD tries all 58 flavors of Jelly Belly beans, and regrets most of it.
"We just pulled back the curtain on a very gate-kept art form," Grammy nominee Emily Bear said of her and Abigail Barlow's Bridgerton musical concept album.
Spanning two countries, this 270km-long path traces one of the bloodiest frontlines of World War One and now stands as a celebration of peace.
"Succession" is a great show but you really don't want it to take over your entire life as hilariously depicted here.
Don't let your unused wine go bad — keep a little protection ready to go.
Using data culled from Wikipedia over 8 years, Redditor u/LivingCharts was able to demonstrate the countries with the highest plug-in EV market share — and it wasn't close. Norway was far and away the winner.
What color eyes does Tom Holland have? Are Tom and Zendaya friends? When did Jacob Batalon start acting? Was Zendaya a Kidz Bop kid? Can Jacob speak Tagalog?
Portable generators, which emit carbon monoxide, are among the deadliest consumer products. Two decades after the government identified the danger, people are left vulnerable by a system that lets the industry regulate itself.
Just like they do at the airport.