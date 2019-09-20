Alton Brown Hates Air Fryers, So He Built Something A Bit More Badass For Stephen Colbert
Brown showed off his new Jet-Fryer on the "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and said it was his "answer to the air fryer" because he hates them.
Seth Meyers quipped that Rudy Giuliani's much-maligned video promoting his Cameo account reminded him of one of Jeff Dunham's puppets.
US company Orbital Assembly has revealed new information about the space hotel it plans to open in just a few years.
Barry Norman's 1977 glowing review of "Star Wars" hit the nail on the head and includes a quote from a movie exec saying, "It's not so much a film as an industry." You can say that again.
The wording of the court's ultimate ruling and the line-up of justices who support it could change. Here are 10 important passages in the draft opinion.
The Swiss-Ecuadorian alpinist has already knocked Kilimanjaro, Aconcagua, Elbrus and Denali off of the list.
Blake Lively won the award for the coolest idea for a gown celebrating the Statue of Liberty.
More than 200 sailors have moved off the USS George Washington aircraft carrier after multiple deaths by suicide among the crew, including three in less than one week in April, according to the Navy.
Where there is love, there will be arguing. Here's how to do it the right way.
Brian Tyler Cohen put together a damning supercut of Susan Collins repeatedly claiming that Brett Kavanaugh wouldn't overturn Roe v. Wade. On Monday night, Politico reported that they had obtained a draft opinion showing the Supreme Court was indeed poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Whether it's French philosophy or reconstructed violins, theres someone making memes about it.
Conceptual synthesizer and a homage to the Nintendo Entertainment System.
Olivia Wilde's new film, "Don't Worry Darling" features a community of couples who are committed to the "Victory cause." Starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Chris Pine, it releases in cinemas later this year.
Someone built a physical robotic pixel scanning aimbot that tracks targets based on the colors on the screen and proceeded to crush it at Aim Lab.
"At the end of the day, it has no impact on sales," James Comey and Maggie Haberman's book agent said of the backlash to delayed scoops.
Some commentators have claimed that the leak of Justice Samuel Alito's draft abortion opinion is unprecedented. But the original ruling in Roe v. Wade was also leaked, to Time magazine.
This driver doesn't know whether he's high or so sane that he just blew his mind.
"It's an astonishing automobile that shows, when it comes to EVs, range isn't everything."
This time we'll be escaping the earthly borders of Hyrule, super swimming through water, and finding out the only way to break metal treasure chests.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
DeSantis's law will sniff out problems that don't exist.
Russia, with one of the most powerful militaries on Earth, would seem to have a significant advantage over Ukraine. However, one powerful weapon has helped even the playing field.
Water-resistant shorts, durable sandals and some luxurious waffle-weave towels all make the best-of from April.
The New York Times documented all the guests who Tucker Carlson disagreed with on his show since 2016 and it showed that just 1,000 of his last 7,000 guests were in disagreement with him.
Physics Girl takes a journey below the Earth's surface to check out a cool military built tunnel studying thawing permafrost that has huge ramifications for the future of our planet.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
The long read: We've become convinced that if we can eat more healthily, we will be morally better people. But where does this idea come from?
Noah Munck's Gibby provided some memorable comic relief during the original run of "iCarly." However, he did not reprise his role in the Paramount+ reboot, prompting many fans to wonder what happened to him. Here's why he decided to leave the role that made him famous.
With a range up to 111 miles, this fat tire all-terrain electric bike is a great way to quickly run errands.
New car buyers may be expected to pay as much as $135 per month on additional subscription-based features in the future, says General Motors.
BBC's Ros Atkins explains the world changing implications of Finland and Sweden joining NATO and how Russia will respond.
Laws meant to safeguard great buildings and neighborhoods can also present an obstacle to social progress.
The St. Louis Cardinals got into a fight, and our favorite baseball analyst slows down what happened and reads some lips.
Years after the coworking giant's highly publicized decline, its principles have permeated traditional offices and unlikely work spaces alike.
Peter McIndoe speaks with "60 Minutes" host Sharyn Alfonsi about his movement and it might give you hope about the next generation.
The loss at an Amazon sort center in Staten Island comes a month after a historic win at a nearby warehouse.
Someone unearthed the time Anthony Bourdain took a trip to Gordon Ramsay's three Michelin-star restaurant in 2002 and it's a delight to see all these years later.
An essay by Amanda Trenfield is making the rounds for portraying a passionate evening of soulmates meeting — with a reveal at the end that is better than fiction. You're welcome.
There's only three Kmarts remaining in operation in the United States. Here's what it looks like inside one of their dying big box stores.
This is the idiot's guide to celebrities dressing up in ridiculous outfits going to an exclusive party. From a dude who just cannot summon the energy to care whatsoever about this cultural phenomenon.
With the rise of Telegram, graphic imagery has proliferated in the world of open-source intelligence. Does it serve a purpose?
Though academics may wring our hands about influencer culture, social media promotion is now a necessary evil.
First and foremost, stop it with so much weight already.
The Times bluntly declared that the Fox News host "has constructed what may be the most racist show in the history of cable news — and also, by some measures, the most successful."
Mom has been putting up with way too much racket for decades done. Let her listen to some oldies in peace.
Not all work jerks are created equal—here's how to deal with the one in your office.