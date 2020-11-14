Alpacas Don't Know What To Make Of This Human Baby
Alpacas in Sørum, Norway curiously observe a human baby.
Andrew Callaghan meets the Bigfoot hunters of Minnesota and they might make you finally believe in Sasquatch.
Nothing about this is a good idea, but somehow YouTuber YOGOMAN made it work.
Here's how Disney cleverly uses forced perspective to immerse people in a magical world.
Fox 46 reporter Amber Roberts was reporting on a sinking bridge near Winston-Salem, when it literally collapsed before her eyes.
Nicole Conlan heard French people watching the American elections were confused about Gritty, so she made a useful explainer.
The man on the trail went by "Mostly Harmless." He was friendly and said he worked in tech. After he died in his tent, no could figure out who he was.
Tony Hawk drove around daring kids to do tricks and it might be the most wholesome thing you'll watch today.
Republicans were ready to accept the election results a lot faster in 2016.
A devastating surge is here. Unless Americans act aggressively, it will get much larger, very quickly.
Play over 40 classic 16-bit games like "Sonic 2," "Ghouls 'n Ghosts" and "Phantasy Star IV" on your modern television. It's not shiny and new, but the price is right, and there are some straight-up bangers on this machine.
Conspiracy theories make us all feel like the world is a lot more complicated than it actually is. Kirby Ferguson explains why they're pretty consistently wrong.
This week's main characters include an actor who suggests food stamps work only on healthy foods, a white politician who announced that he's a Black gay man, a congressman who wants the world to know he really likes Tiffany Trump, and more.
A massive, unmasked homecoming party at a steakhouse in Missouri included a deliberate campaign to hide from pesky health officials and contact tracers.
A guy fools his old classmates into thinking he had a dramatic glow up.
Steve Burns, the original striped-polo-wearing host of the beloved kids' TV program "Blue's Clues," is selling his Williamsburg home for $3.35 million—and you bet it's filled with clues. Thoughtful reuse of materials throughout the blue building at 19 Powers Street ties it back to its former life as a garage.
Corey Olsen is the world's leading expert on J.R.R. Tolkien and his knowledge is extraordinary.
If you care about your privacy, and you're using macOS, you might have a serious reason to worry.
Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Leta Powell Drake, Nebraska television personality, interviewed dozens of celebrities with her trademark moxie.
Two weeks before Thanksgiving, coronavirus cases in the United States hit a new daily high Thursday, as more than 163,000 Americans tested positive. So what is the risk level where you live?
YouTuber and science educator had an unique way of estimating the exact time of birth of his daughter.
Menswear icons are not made overnight. But once in a while—because this is America, land of opportunity, after all!—comes a man who toils in the background, perhaps content with local celebrity status. And when, or if, history foists him into the spotlight, he ascends to icon status instantly. Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, with his enormous collection of regionally-appropriate Carhartt gear, is just such a man.
It's actually eerie, looking at all the memories and collections accumulated by a stranger.
Musou Black absorbs over 99.2% of visible light and makes regular black paint look like gray.
If you're anything like us, things go missing somewhat regularly. Grab some Tile trackers while they're on sale, and you'll always be able to track 'em down.
While coronavirus cases in the past weeks have spiked across Virginia and elsewhere in the country, the trend in the Charlottesville-area has been quietly moving in the opposite direction.
This leftovers-stealing, mess-creating, thermostat-tinkering guy is a walking nightmare.
Back in 1985, 65 homes in a Philadelphia neighborhood were destroyed in an attempt to target a black militant group.
This week, we've got Gritty, FiveThirtyEight's origin story, calling the race for Biden, Four Seasons Total Landscaping, what's something that isn't racist but feels racist and Dean Browning announcing he's a black gay man.
Donald Trump's supporters have claimed that thousands of votes were cast in the US election using the names of people who had died.
It's astonishing how some of the world's largest cities can be so compact in size.
In every country in the world, male suicides outnumber female. Will Storr asks why.
Why you should never mess with a formula that works.
It's the perfect example of the end-state death-cult capitalism that the American ruling class believes in.
More people than ever are hospitalized with COVID-19. Health-care workers can't go on like this.
Somewhat surprisingly, Janet Hubert, "the original Aunt Viv," also joins in with the cast to reminisce about the show in the trailer for "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reunion. The special will stream on HBO Max on November 19.
Kevin calls into talkSPORT and attempts to pull the wool over the eyes of the hosts.
Shifting cultural assumptions about the "right" indoor temperature could save us incredible amounts of energy — and let us fundamentally rethink how we design offices.
A technology called air lubrication offers a way to make large ships more efficient
Dr. Seuss truly captures the experience of being on life's journey.
The dramatic impact of the virus on the Secret Service's presidential protection unit comes as growing numbers of prominent Trump allies and White House officials have fallen ill.
A woman with the right training noticed a bird's odd behavior and made it her mission to undertake a very urban rescue.
"Who needs sleep when you can play with me all night?"
The way some people talk online is truly bonkers.
They're discreet to the point of secrecy — which also makes them socially distant.
"They appear to be motivated, in part, because the president doesn't like to lose and never admits loss," Obama said.
A petition on Change.org to name actor LeVar Burton the new host of the show has gathered over 24,000 signatures as of Thursday evening.
Golf's hard-hitting provocateur, known for his unorthodox training regimen, is an acquired taste. His quest to conquer the sport continues this week at the Masters.
On August 21, 1911, the Mona Lisa painting was stolen off the wall of the Louvre in Paris and briefly vanished. Here's how the thief got caught.