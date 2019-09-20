Our Addiction To Capitalism Is A Disease, One That Will Kill Us If We Don't Stop Buying Stuff
The third episode of "All Hail The Planet" by Al Jazeera shows how all this buying, all this economic "growing", is devastating people and our planet.
The third episode of "All Hail The Planet" by Al Jazeera shows how all this buying, all this economic "growing", is devastating people and our planet.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
The third episode of "All Hail The Planet" by Al Jazeera shows how all this buying, all this economic "growing", is devastating people and our planet.
Some of the best deals of the year are still available, so let's get most of our shopping done this long weekend.
"Telephone Number" by Junko Ohashi receives the most nostalgic and magical music video thanks to this transfixing edit.
Migrant workers are the backbone of Qatar's economy, but many are incredibly vulnerable.
The FBI paid a convicted sex offender $90,000 to set up his friend and his friend's mentally ill buddy in a terrorism sting.
Adam Conover breaks down why these so-called "geniuses" are actually the stupidest people on earth. Just real brain dead con artists.
Losing your phone in the gap between your seats is a huge pain in the butt. This eliminates the problem entirely.
Take more photos, play more games, store more apps and properly enjoy your devices with more than enough storage.
George Carlin was one of the greatest standups of all time, but what he really wanted to do was act. And Kevin Smith was one of the lucky few people to help him fulfill that dream.
It's easy to scrub all of the hard to reach places in your car with a $10 Windshield Wonder on your side.
The much-hyped World Cup face off wasn't a heroic underdog effort on the part of the Americans. It was a match between equals.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
For No Nut November, try your best to be the master of YOUR domain.
See fees & features side-by-side. Money.com did the work so you don't have to.
"Death Metal Friday" is performed by Danny Dodge.
A colorful crowd of doctors, researchers and women's activists convened in the Latvian capital to explore ways to use pills to circumvent anti-abortion laws.
A lighter day, since all eyes are on Michigan beating Ohio State today.
Tina, take a break from performing today, and let Beyonce dance at the Kennedy Center Honors for you (from 2005).
"Instead of paying its workers fairly, its taxes in full, and for its damage to our environment, Amazon is squeezing every last drop it can from workers, communities, and the planet."
At first glance, Ramses Diaz's car seems like any other driving through New York City. Then I spot the phrase, "I measure air quality," on the left door.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
The life of a Japanese game developer is the most romantic ideal of sitting in front of a computer all day.
But it's probably the immune system's fault.
Jackets, sweaters, boots and more are on deep discount already over at Huckberry. Heck, we might get over half of our shopping done with this alone.
Steven Spielberg made an adaptation of a successful novel, and the movie made money. So why did "Ready Player One" come and go so quickly in the monoculture?
We've been taught that kind people don't have what it takes to be successful. But is this always the case?
Northwest SOIL promised to help students with serious disabilities. But when school districts urged action, the state let the private school stay open and receive millions in tax dollars.
The Donut Media lads test a set of $600 Walmart tires against a $1,600 set of Yokohama tires to see how much difference there is between two price points.
The industry that brings most of our stuff to our door has been notoriously difficult to decarbonize.
Pulisic played well in the United States' World Cup opener against Wales. He might need to be even better against England.
Coyote Peterson sticks his arm into a box with 200 yellowjackets to see how they respond.
Genomes of cetaceans help tell story of mammals who returned to life aquatic.
Matthew Modine's been around the block, and the veteran actor told Jonathan Ross why he decided against taking on Maverick's role in "Top Gun" and why he passed on Marty McFly in "Back to the Future."
The World Cup has exhibited Qatar's soft power. Look closely to see its constraints.
AAAAAAAAAAAH! Goats love to scream, and we love when they do. We hope every wants one of these because that's what we're buying for their birthday.
If you want to go to some of the planets from the Disney Plus show "Andor" then book a ticket to England.
Juliet Tuttle may have been the most prolific murderer of pets in American history. How did she get away with it?
Sharks got greater protection, there was fresh hope fighting cancer, and the world got its first disabled astronaut, and more.
The guy who wrote the "insulin is free" tweet explains how and why he did what he did. He's an American hero, in our eyes.
Use this baby in your drain, and you won't have to worry about gross hairy clogs happening regularly anymore.
Searching for an endangered family of chimps in Uganda's sunken forest of Kyambura Gorge exposes more than just the thrill of the chase.
On a recent podcast episode, director Quentin Tarantino revealed how he had to convince Bruce Willis to play Butch, when Willis was more interested in being Vincent and Jules, in his 1994 Palme d'Or winner "Pulp Fiction."
Ever noticed how small-size beverages in the US are basically extra-large in Europe?
Parenting advice on baby time, field trips, and board games.
Here's a deep dive into why the Internet in Japan looks and feels different that the US and other places around the world.
The return to school has been difficult for everyone. Here's how to cope.
In "Road to Nowhere," Paris Marx argues for a people-oriented framework for the future of transportation that prioritizes the welfare of the public.