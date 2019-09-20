Adam Sandler Hates Having To Dress Up For Awards Ceremonies
"I just don't like it," Sandler says, wearing a hoodie for his Jimmy Fallon appearance.
Adam Ragusea demonstrates how to make an original Detroit style pie modeled after the classic Buddy's pizza recipe.
New York Nico and Kareem Rahma sit down after the release of their film "Out of Order" to deliver you NYC movie gold.
Ye posted the offensive tweet after praising Hitler during an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
Brett, Adam and Kim had never met. They had almost nothing in common. After the May 24 shooting, somehow, they found one another — and they all wanted the same thing.
Here's how Qatar lured thousands of migrant workers around the world, many of whom died, to build stadiums for the World Cup and other tournaments.
The movie "Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles" was recently declared No. 1 in the prestigious Sight and Sound poll.
Who are you putting your money on?
Dawson's wife went missing in January 1982, and her body has never been found.
Don't you dare tell us you Sonic is not welcome on your Christmas tree. We won't believe you.
The Navy's indoor ocean in Carderock, Maryland, is where they test their gadgets, vessels and other equipment.
A short-staffed state agency struggles to catch rogue water users.
The latest from writer director James Gunn shows the last adventure for our heroes, as well as the High Evolutionary and Adam Warlock's debut.
"We cannot write a rule that allows any subject of a search warrant to block government investigations after the execution of the warrant," the judges wrote in the opinion.
Cheryl Parsa says she endured cheating, lying, violence, and multiple personalities during her romance with the gridiron great.
McDonald's is one of America and the world's most popular fast-food brands and Burger King has always come in second. Here are the things BK has been doing to stay on McDonald's toes and play catchup all these years.
While France is renowned for its pains au chocolat and croissants, Lyon has a long-standing tradition of tucking into wine and offal at breakfast.
Are those his legs? We aren't the only ones seeing this, right? This photo came out and the first thing we saw was a tiny Joe with his legs draped over the chair.
The Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host award was awarded to Steve Harvey but he wasn't able to attend the show, so they surprised him on set.
The suitcase carry looks easy, but you won't take its strength and conditioning benefits for granted.
The fifth movie in the series got its first footage shown at Brazil's Comic Con, stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas and releases on June 30, 2023.
A large study of Ethiopian schoolchildren suggests that kids suffered alarming social and educational setbacks that could be hard to recover.
Based on the Beast Wars, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," explores the different factions of the Transformers, and the one common enemy that poses them the biggest threat.
Japan bounced back like bosses while Germany need to take a hard, long look at themselves and figure out what went wrong.
Parenting advice on school choice, poor behavior, and preschool.
Nerdwriter explains how "Top Gun's" mach ten scene is constructed like a pop song.
It's a social media trend that survives year after year. And it thrives on your personal data.
Neuroscientists and psychologists are researching new treatments that might help us finally understand why nightmares take over our minds and how to quell them.
How Qatar, with its population of less than three million and size smaller than Delaware state, became one of the most vilified countries in the world.
"Polls are more prone to manipulation than almost anything else [on Twitter]. It's interesting, given his [Musk's] use of polls," Yoel Roth, the company's former Head of Trust and Safety says.
Amid widespread disillusionment with corporate culture and an overall desire to escape the hamster wheel, being an influencer has never been a more appealing job prospect.
A new Netflix documentary series takes a look inside the relationship between Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle with the British crown and rest of the world.
Many voters turned against Trump — and that's good. But beneath that momentary relief, the data is sobering.
Free energy comes at a cost. Know what you're going to get into if you plan on taking up the power of a nice breeze.
"Cocaine Bear," directed by Elizabeth Banks and featuring Ray Liotta in his final film role, is in theaters February 24th.
Here's a list of highly-rated hotels across America that won't burn a hole in your pocket.
Micromanagement has always existed. But remote work has birthed a new swath of helicopter bosses, and workers are suffering.
The Canadian defense was all over the place.
The global billionaire list has seen a few reshuffles over the past 10 years.
Taken together, they can convey the feeling of a world convulsing — 150 Associated Press images from across 2022, showing the fragments that make up our lives and freezing in time the moments that somehow, these days, seem to pass faster than ever.
Wendover explores the villages, islands and historical events that make up the curiously strange Sunshine State.
Lifetime has a seemingly infinite well of festive features on deck each winter. For the celebs who keep signing up to make these movies, it's the most wonderful time of the year.
The death of a former leader, Jiang Zemin, is inconvenient for the Chinese Communist regime but unlikely to deter its crackdown on dissent.