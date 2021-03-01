YouTuber Turns Moving Water Into Ice Using Different Methods
The Action Lab shows how you can freeze moving water using an ice cube and liquid nitrogen, and also explains why sometimes streams don't freeze in cold temperature.
SpaceX's Starship prototype made a successful landing on Wednesday, though it exploded moments later.
Luckily nothing happened, but you can tell the air traffic controller was stressed.
Using parts from an electric skateboard, a hacksmith built a pair of electric ice skates.
Here's how to take your toaster oven to the next level.
Joe Hebert, the son of Nike vice president and general manager Ann Hebert, who resigned from the company after it was revealed she used her credit card to buy shoes for his resale business, shows off his epic sneaker collection.
Brian David Gilbert made a short film about old camcorder footage and it definitely takes a turn.
The studio's giant catalogue is only partially represented on the new service.
Psychological research presents some unsurprising wisdom about how to make big decisions without regret: focus on people, don't miss opportunities and stay true to yourself.
This reimagined intro from Lenivko Kvadratjić is impressively dark and disturbed.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Most of the time we're looking for red flags when we just start a relationship, but the green flags are just as important.
The company is a hero of the pandemic for its COVID-fighting wonder shot. That doesn't mean it hasn't made entire countries angry.
Allowing workers to 'fail up' can yield talented leaders. But only some people are allowed to fail without penalty, while others never get the chance.
This woman tested to see if her Great Dane would be able to make it over this plastic wrap fence in the hallway. It was a journey.
The spacecraft that landed Perseverance was an incredible Rube Goldberg Machine, and I'm going to explain exactly how incredible in this in-depth technical breakdown.
Many of the country's finest antiquities were stolen under cover of war, ending up in elite museums all over the globe. Should they be returned?
Julie Nolke does a dead-on impression of an Instagram model revealing the secrets of getting the most engagement on Instagram.
Some conspiracy theorists claim there is a hidden meaning in the labeling on online services such as Google Maps.
Being a cyborg is cool right now, thanks in large part to gee-whiz media coverage. But actually using a bionic arm can really suck.
The "QAnon Shaman" reveals his one regret during an interview with 60 Minutes+.
The subtly retrograde message of WandaVision.
The Hood Internet samples the best songs of 1995 and created an extraordinary melange of nostalgia.
No, it's not quite time to travel yet. But it is time to make a plan.
The country's roughly 650 billionaires would have paid about $114 billion for 2020 under Warren's proposed "ultra-millionaire" tax, research suggests.
With four-way stretch and water resistance, these versatile joggers are just as well suited for early morning runs as for lounging around on Sunday afternoons. Heck, you might even mistake them for your chinos.
The Trigger Point Rocker not only helps with posture while sitting, but it's also an impressive tool for at-home exercise. 2021 is the year we tackle our back pain.
Get a much deeper understanding of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
An Italian reveals the word that English speakers always mispronounce.
Why the Square Tidal deal could be all about NFTs.
Samantha Hartsoe was curious why her apartment bathroom was blowing out cool air but it wasn't coming from the vents.
The CDC published a blog post about zombies 10 years ago and news outlets simply will not shut up about it.
While we dream about what we will do once we get the vaccine, we continue to stare at ourselves on Zoom calls and bicker on Twitter.
"Jennifer" — who Nicki Minaj's husband attempted to rape when she was a teen — opens up about the harassment and threats she's received from their camp in order to get her to recant.
Most jobs are tied to a physical location, despite having no reason to be, so the listing usually says where the job is, geographically. Because of recent events, more and more listings are listing their location as "Remote."
Hopefully nobody was too seriously injured by this.
Canada is now seen as the most desirable destination for overseas workers when it comes to choosing a country to relocate to, a global survey has found.
Books by Dr. Seuss occupied nine of the top 10 spots on Amazon's best-sellers list Thursday, and the prices of second-hand copies shot up online.
"We had to cut open a 6-inch live sewer main to install a shut off valve that had massive pressure coming from both ways. The chaos turned south real quick."
"You gotta wear heels when he's in Albany sweetie, that's the rule."
The state's independent rural drugstores are showing the power of small.
When facing your high school bullies, this should be followed.
What's it going to take for us to see the red flags for what they are?
The real history behind the latest threatening prediction by QAnon followers.
King Maha Vajiralongkorn is worth $80 billion, spends most of his time living in a hotel in Germany and has the most over-the-top lifestyle.
The new streaming service Paramount+ debuts today, an upgrade from the company's old CBS All Access platform. But is it too late in the game for a new streaming service to break through?
It probably feels impossible to stop, but dermatologists warn against worshipping lip balm.
This skier doesn't know the protocol for going to the bathroom when stuck on a ski lift for hours.
Internal division, a public reckoning, and cheating allegations have left the Court of Master Sommeliers in pieces. Some want to look past it. Others want it all to burn.
After intense racist and sexist online trolls caused the actress to "close up shop," Tran has emerged stronger and surer of who she is: "I feel like a totally different human."
YouTuber abelina sabrina was candid when answering questions about what it was like working as a Disneyland cast member.
Contacting a lawyer isn't very romantic (ok, not romantic at all), but it can save you a lot of money and grief later on.
For $1.5 million, this rock and roll enthusiast's Omaha, Nebraska, condo could be all yours.
In the clip, Meghan Markle talks about the role the Royal Palace has had in "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and Harry.