A Pro Driver Built The World's Fastest Drift Race Car
Pro drifter Chris Forsberg built the Nissan Altimaniac — a 2000HP Altima mod that isn't even allowed to compete in professional races.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Pro drifter Chris Forsberg built the Nissan Altimaniac — a 2000HP Altima mod that isn't even allowed to compete in professional races.
Back in 2016, Fox News host Jesse Watters filmed a segment on Fox News's "The O'Reilly Factor" which poked fun at Asian-Americans. "Daily Show" correspondent Ronny Chieng's response was legendary.
John Corvino explains why the argument that homosexuality is "unnatural" is an "empty rhetorical flourish."
Ivan Cehic records the way you're supposed to sail through the Suez Canal.
"You and I went to dinner about two years ago, your wife was there, and I brought a friend of mine, you'll remember her," Gaetz told a perplexed Carlson.
They need to bring this kid on their next tour.
The names "Hunter" and "Jacob" can really trip you up.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The collective's innovation has been to recognize that the digital-age panopticon actually works in two directions.
Vermont might be the healthiest state in the US, but which states are the most unhealthy?
This is why you should a VPN when you're using public WiFi.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
This TikTok of Kamil Szpejenkowski's outstanding moonwalking skills is oddly satisfying.
Lil Nas X played into his kid-friendly image with "Old Town Road," but advocates say his statement for Black queerness has taken center stage.
When a longtime resident started stealing her neighbors' Amazon packages, she entered a vortex of smart cameras, Nextdoor rants and cellphone surveillance.
Pro drifter Chris Forsberg built the Nissan Altimaniac — a 2000HP Altima mod that isn't even allowed to compete in professional races.
I signed up to be a beta tester of Starlink and put it through its paces to see if it could cope with playing games and streaming video and to see what the uptime was like.
The backlash came amid testimony of a key prosecution witness.
We're tearing up watching master sergeant Michael Fisher salute his son.
Despite 29% of adults having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, cases are skyrocketing. Dr. Calvin Sun, a New York City emergency doctor, explains why.
From wine coolers to White Russians, here are the drinks different states have been making during the pandemic.
The scene inside Cup Foods, the deli where George Floyd bought cigarettes before he died, was shown in court for the first time on Wednesday.
It pays to understand the process and get professional help as needed .
TikToker steezy_tikthot has three funny guidelines for determining whether or not an Asian restaurant is good.
Apple is adding two new voices to Siri's English offerings, and eliminating the default "female voice" selection in the latest beta version of iOS.
Come April 1st you won't be able to buy "Super Mario 3D All-Stars" for the Nintendo Switch, you won't be able to get the throwback Mario-themed Game & Watch device, nor will you be able to play the battle-royale caper "Super Mario Bros. 35."
Two fatal accidents led to the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX worldwide. It was one of the darkest moments in Boeing's history. Here's why the flight control system malfunctioned.
In a new study, ecologists document the impact that the world's brightest city has on the insect population.
In this secluded kingdom, a secret incense formula believed to promote healing and happiness is known by only two people.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
If you're not sure how to handle this question, the "WAT" method might be helpful.
Why did Confederate flags start appearing in the country's anti-lockdown protests?
We're not above wearing sweat shorts all weekend long, and we'll do so with confidence thanks to this comfy, stylish French terry.
We love our dogs, but hate the mess. If you're anything like us, an easy clean-up solution will be worth its weight in gold.
Everyday items like key racks, desk organizers ad even pet food bowls can look cool if you're buying the right ones. Yamazaki has your stylistic upgrade covered at a very reasonable asking price.
Mike Diva made some deeply weird ads for this art installation in Las Vegas.
All over the world, scholars studying reincarnation are making findings even skeptics have difficulty explaining.
The New York Times and Taco Bell have put NFTs up for sale. An economist explains how NFTs have value.
This is the version of "Blade Runny" and "1917" that are the true masterpieces.
"This is bear country," she told us. "Make sure you read that."
America's notoriously shy and increasingly geriatric flying signature measurement testbed aircraft has surfaced once again.
Eric Andre's outlandish stunts sometimes go too far, but others have become stuff of legend, as he details here.
A young child inadvertently sparked confusion over the weekend by posting an unintelligible tweet to the official account of US Strategic Command.
Looking to beef up your NAS with some 10TB drives? What about another SSD for your gaming PC? Get 'em while the gettin' is good.
Why did the mother bear cross the road? To get to the other cub.
A catastrophic pandemic and a calamitous presidency combined to give the United States the world's worst pandemic death toll. But others arguably botched the crisis even worse than Trump did.
VICE News talked to dozens of people whose lives have been affected by QAnon and found that there is no such thing as a typical Q follower.
Genevieve Hansen, an off-duty firefighter, was warned not to argue with defense attorney Eric Nelson during a tense moment during the trial of the man charged in the death of George Floyd. Earlier, she testified she would've given Floyd medical assistance if she was allowed.
The makers of Eleuther hope it will be an open source alternative to GPT-3, the well-known language program from OpenAI.
The Eames chair! The view! One woman's demented investigation about a fictional apartment on a TV show that went off the air over 15 years ago.
The names "Hunter" and "Jacob" can really trip you up.
Five examples that prove money can't buy taste.
A new crop of internet browsers from Brave, DuckDuckGo and others offer stronger privacy protections than what you might be used to.
"Zola" is adapted from a viral Twitter thread from A'Ziah Wells King in 2015 and is a story about a cross-country road trip that takes a dark, chaotic turn. "Zola" will premiere in theaters in the summer.
In a nine-month investigation by the Guardian and Consumer Reports we found forever chemicals, arsenic and lead in samples taken across the US.
"I hate the new surveillance cameras and feel like I'm always being watched."
YouTube channel Good Mythical Morning tests out whether or not they can tell the difference between sushi of varying price points.