How A Mountain Range Became The Center Of The Armenia And Azerbaijan War
Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous area in the Caucasus region, has been the center of a battle between the two nations that escalated in September 2020 into a full blown war.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous area in the Caucasus region, has been the center of a battle between the two nations that escalated in September 2020 into a full blown war.
Everyone's a gangsta until the gate opens.
An extraordinary chain reaction but we'd hate to be the person to clean it all up.
Jude is living the travelers dream inside this incredible tiny house truck.
Japanese Buddhist monk Kossan1108 finds his inner peace with Metallica.
Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon) tries to make an argument to prove widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Yes, Jesse Morgan's there too.
Bill Hader did hundreds of impressions on "Saturday Night Live," but he'll never forget the time the show made him sick.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
As winter turned to spring, the coronavirus hit a corner of Queens harder than almost anywhere else in the United States.
Dubbed the "millionaire's tax," the one-off levy will fund relief measures and health supplies.
The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge rarely gets shut down, but this Monday the bridge was closed due to high winds and safety concerns.
In the German league, Stuttgart's striker Silas Wamangituka tested his opponents' patience in the final minutes of the game.
Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney to President Donald Trump, has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump announced.
Test your knowledge on some of the topics from American history and government that prospective new citizens have to answer.
"If the show did that today, they'd use a puppet or a kid in a fuzzy suit, for safety. But back then they used a real, male, adult. chimpanzee."
They've been discovered at Roman-era sites, but no one knows what they're for.
Now that we're officially in the last month of the year, we're looking wearily ahead to 2021 and basking in the remnant chaos of 2020.
Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous area in the Caucasus region, has been the center of a battle between the two nations that escalated in September 2020 into a full blown war.
Hikers stumbled upon yet another monolith during a morning walk. Other monoliths have been spotted in the US and Romania.
Millions of EVs will soon hit the road, but the world isn't ready for their old batteries. A crop of startups wants to crack this billion-dollar problem.
Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon) tries to make an argument to prove widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Yes, Jesse Morgan's there too.
A Las Vegas fertility specialist impregnated patients with his sperm without their consent. HBO's "Baby God" introduces us to the adult children who never knew their dad.
"Seinfeld" created humor that was relatable across the board. It made itself the joke. Nerdstalgic breaks down "The Contest" episode to prove the point.
We cannot believe that the the folks at Bunsters had the audacity to name their product like this. We still wanna try it though.
No, it's not the one who let a dog play.
Bill Hader did hundreds of impressions on "Saturday Night Live," but he'll never forget the time the show made him sick.
The provinces are home to the elusive yılkı horse, a living reminder of the rich equine history that has long stretched across Central Anatolia.
Also featuring photos of abandoned Italian villas and pictures showcasing the magic of everyday life.
Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week's biggest news.
President Donald Trump on Saturday called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, pushing him to convince state legislators to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win in the state.
Japanese Buddhist monk Kossan1108 finds his inner peace with Metallica.
On the same day 1,007 Americans died from the highly contagious virus ravaging the nation, parents sent their children in sashes and sequins to a massive indoor event.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
Santa Claus (Jason Bateman) receives a series of Christmas letters from an insistent man (Pete Davidson)
The team built an interactive tool that can generate expressive letterforms, simulating the mycelium growth found in fungi to allow the characters to naturally grow and mutate.
The Stylophone is small, stylus-operated and takes all of two and a half seconds to learn to play. Plus, it's only 35 bucks, so it makes for a perfect gift.
An extraordinary chain reaction but we'd hate to be the person to clean it all up.
Two years before she'd become the breakout star of the clown show Rudy Giuliani brought to Lansing this week, Mellissa Carone was sending her then-boyfriend's ex-wife graphic videos of the two of them having sex.
A new statistic shows that health-care workers are running out of space to treat COVID-19 patients.
Everyone's a gangsta until the gate opens.
Here's a head-scratcher: The use of cash has been declining for years in Britain, but demand for banknotes is skyrocketing. Nobody is quite sure where the money is going.
Eric Feigl-Ding's lengthy, alarming Twitter threads about the pandemic have been going viral since January. But scientists are divided on his approach — and his dedication to the facts.
You can tell if it's a woman from Boston going on a date versus a woman from New York City or Chicago from just the way the conversation goes.
Released in 1995, Sandra Bullock thriller "The Net" showcases a lot of outdated technology. But the ideas around that technology are surprisingly still relevant today.
President-elect Joe Biden has an unprecedented opportunity to walk the U.S.—and perhaps the world—back from the brink on climate change.
Former President Obama prefers New York-style pizza over Chicago deep dish and makes other strong pronouncements.
Here's a look at the fascinating way the team pulled this off.
Just 25 congressional Republicans acknowledge Joe Biden's win over President Trump a month after the former vice president's clear victory of more than 7 million votes nationally and a convincing electoral-vote margin that exactly matched Trump's 2016 tally.
Jude is living the travelers dream inside this incredible tiny house truck.
Aimee Nobile is a former Democrat who "saw the light" and became a die-hard Donald Trump supporter. She attends conservative rallies, promotes Republican causes to friends, blows up Joe Biden and other Democrats on social media.
"Yes, the vaccine is coming," I told myself as I spent my first Thanksgiving without any of my 70something parents in the hope of keeping them safe.
Once you edit out all the misinformation and false allegations, here's what you are left with.
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
Zeynep Tufekci reports on a small study from Korea that has big implications on how we think about transmission of SARS-CoV-2.
The boy band's signature song is surprisingly unintelligible.