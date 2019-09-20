A Lesser Known Artist Revolutionized Landscapes Painting, And You Probably Don't Know His Story Or How He Did It
Caspar David Friedrich might not be a household name, but his contributions are incalculable to the art world.
Caspar David Friedrich might not be a household name, but his contributions are incalculable to the art world.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Beatboxer Tom Thum knocks it out of the park with some ridiculous boom-bap beats that include some dirty organs, trumpets and slick scratches.
Almost nine years ago, a Pawnee citizen by the name of Garth Blunden, played by Patton Oswalt in a guest appearance, filibustered a town-hall meeting in season five of "Parks and Recreation".
The format for iPhone photos switched to HEIC since iOS 11. It's often caused problems for some users but Apple had to switch it up because their problems are bigger than an individual's problem.
The lunar surface has seen dramatic changes throughout its existence, but it may have looked a bit familiar beginning about 3.8 billion years ago.
Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.
Wilhelmsdorf, Germany is home to a million euro luxury motorhome with some pretty exquisite finishes.
U.S. traffic infrastructure is due for a reckoning.
The market feels like a bubble. Does it matter?
Caspar David Friedrich might not be a household name, but his contributions are incalculable to the art world.
A..A. Milne's Winnie-the-Pooh, classic novels by Ernest Hemingway and Agatha Christie and hundreds of thousands of pre-1923 sound recordings are among the works that entered that public domain on New Year's Day 2022.
Fewer people are arriving, the people who are there are having fewer kids, and more people are dying. Add it up, and it's big trouble for the biggest state.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Harrison performed an impromptu version of "Here Comes The Sun," in 1996 on Brazilian TV, for his friend Emerson Fittipaldi who had just suffered a serious crash while racing in Formula Indy.
It's been 100 years since leaded fuel was introduced, a purely profit-driven move.
A Redditor got footage of their parked Model 3 getting bumped and even though it looks like a harmless touch, they claim the damage cost was around $15,000.
This week, we've got a person who wants three weeks off from a new job to get a tattoo, someone who refuses to tell anyone what they want for Christmas and more.
Try out Soylent's meal replacement drinks in six flavors: Chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, mint chocolate, banana and mocha. If you're tracking your nutrition, this is a great place to start.
After Kyle Kuzma hit a clutch bucket, DeRozan stepped up again and hit another game-winner to follow up his wild one-footed 3-pointer buzzer-beater from the other night.
The original sentencing sparked widespread backlash and prompted a petition that was signed by 5 million people.
The hunt is on for two men who defaced one of Key West's most famous and most photographed landmarks on New Year's Day: the giant and colorful Southernmost Point buoy.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Based on a true story, "Don vs Lightning" — directed by Johnny Burns and Pier van Tijn — is the story of an elderly Scottish man who has to learn to live with a very shocking revelation. Literally.
Despite being dedicated to dicks, photos are strictly forbidden on the sub. But that hasn't stopped members from spamming each other with hog. On a dick-themed sub, where do you draw the line?
This kit has everything you need to make your very own kombucha, and you can just keep it going batch after batch.
Betty White took no prisoners during the 2006 roast of William Shatner.
Speculation that a strangely pulsing star may have unnatural origins flared in 2015. A new survey has revealed it's not alone.
Gabagool is always there for us. Whatever we're searching for in life, gabagool always has the results we need. And unlike a certain megacorp, gabagool is never evil.
Poor Anderson Cooper, just taking shots against his will and having to keep the train on the tracks for NYE. What a trooper.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 albums, books, songs, TV shows and movies. You're welcome.
Instead of the more traditional violent way to removing pests, this handy grabber lets you quickly snag those creeps, and toss 'em outdoors.
Miley Cyrus demonstrates why she's a consummate professional of a pop star.
"We permanently suspended the account… for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy," Twitter said.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 albums. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 songs. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 TV shows. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 books. You're welcome.
The top movie on Netflix has inspired, shall we say, impassioned responses. That's telling.
Compared with earlier variants, Omicron may cause less damage to the lungs, new animal research suggests.
It's been a whole year since Nakey Jakey's last viral video, but he's back to explain the history and allure of speedrunning games for records.
This past year saw many familiar faces across news, sports and culture scorned, fired or otherwise ostracized from polite society. From sexual harassment allegations, to breaches in journalistic ethics to some very controversial statements, it seemed like everywhere you looked, another person of note had stumbled beyond redemption.
The presidents shared a 50-minute phone call — their second conversation this month — as Russia continues to amass troops along Ukraine border.
Hollywood may still be recovering from the long-term effects of the pandemic, but 2022 is shaping up to be a pretty great year on the big and small screens.
Something awful happens to the pop-culture take on smart, sharp-witted people when they have the audacity to age beyond some unspecified point. It seems especially true for women.
If you're looking to take healthy eating seriously in the new year, "The How Not to Die Cookbook" will certainly help things along. Just remember that personal nutrition is complicated, and it's always worth talking to a professional about your specific needs.
Australia and New Zealand were determined to enjoy the night, and there were even signs North Korea was preparing fireworks.
Smith wasn't shy about using her assets to get ahead, and never were they on more glorious display than during her infamous holiday party in 2002.
Though discourse in 2021 tried to deepen the distinctions, it's clear that young people today are forged from the same digital monoculture.