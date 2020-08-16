A Catamaran Designer Built A Fireproof And Ultralight Lunar Lander To Live In
Kurt Hughes, puzzled by the design of the Apollo lunar landers, built one, both as proof of concept and as a very personal vacation pad, for himself.
The Axios interview with President Donald Trump was such a dumpster fire, it was only a matter of time before it got the Bad Lip Reading treatment.
Marine Biologist Melissa Cristina Márquez reviews popular shark movies and fact checks their accuracy.
Here's a fascinating documentary about the surprising decay of many of Toronto's mansions.
If you consider the highest point on Earth to be the highest measured from the Earth's center, Ecuador's Mount Chimborazo is your true champ.
From voicing both Ren and Stimpy to Doug Funnie (and even Bugs Bunny from Space Jam), Billy West is an underrated pop culture icon.
How the South American country went from advanced development to economic free fall.
Beguiled by far-right conspiracy theories that foster care was a front for child sex-trafficking, Cyndie Abcug allegedly planned to kidnap her son. Then she went on the run.
What happened when one entrepreneur decided to share all of his crazy, rejected product ideas with the world.
McDonald's clown mascot became a global icon in the 70s and was a beloved friendly clown. But in 2016, the absurd "killer clown" phenomenon put a dent in his legacy.
For the Iñupiat of northern Alaska, warming oceans and rising seas weaken the very ground they stand on.
The 2020 vice presidential candidate has been criticized as a defender of the status quo. Can she prove that she's a force for change?
Terry Crews, Michael B. Jordan, John Cena, Olivia Munn, Keke Palmer, and more describe their day — from when the alarm goes off, to sunset.
The criminal DNA databases that make up CODIS are missing thousands of profiles of people who belong in the system, making it harder to solve crimes.
New data suggests that viral load might be an important factor for transmission and disease severity.
Here's a fascinating documentary about the surprising decay of many of Toronto's mansions.
We looked at 271 presidential candidate logos from 1968-2020 to find out how race and gender intersect with color choices.
A statewide look at student assessments suggests Colorado school districts have sacrificed math skills to meet state literacy goals.
There's no better time to kill off college football. Forever.
The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport underwent durability tests in Moab, Utah and the results are pretty impressive.
"The children are actually better off in school than at home," a Boston school official argued a century ago, echoing the current debate about how schools should respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
A new documentary about a high-school civics experiment suggests that young Americans simply imitate the flawed electoral politics they see in their country.
A new version of soccer is giving thousands a second chance to play. Could James Trant fulfill the potential he ignored as a teenager?
Exercise can be a very effective way to treat depression. So why don't American doctors prescribe it?
Niko fights against all temptation to bark when the dog treat man rings the door bell.
One legendary hoax captivated fans of the supernatural and the paranormal like few others. Titor claimed to be a man from the future, sent to the past to retrieve… a portable computer.
Fifty years after "Limits to Growth," many economists and environmentalists are reconsidering its lessons, questioning whether economic growth is in fact compatible with a sustainable world — and if not, how else governments can measure the success (or failure) of modern societies.
It's fun, gets you outside, and doesn't require too much exertion.
The impasse comes as more than 160,000 have died and the economy continues to stumble.
The story of Caroline G. Ewen begins in the summer of 1890, when five women decided to devote their lives to improving the lives of city cats and dogs.
She received death threats as a young model, but that didn't stop her. She refused Muhammad Ali's proposal, inspired Dalí and set up her own agency — then became an artist
The "Never Gonna Give You Up" singer can breathe soul into any song he comes across, and brings us all comfort through these difficult times with an emotional cover of "Titanium."
How the COVID lockdown is reconfiguring the nexus of getting and spending.
Long before Japanese food became so emblematic, with sushi and shabu shabu, ramen and yakitori prized the world over, there was another cuisine here that has almost been forgotten.
Colin Furze devises the ultimate backyard swing that blows all of the conventional ones out of the water.
The quiet innocence of the UK's east coast, surreal photos of strangers and more best photos of the week.
Watch an engineer produce a spectacular tiny bridge.
The thing is, when therapy becomes a game, everyone loses.
How did a Chinese video-sharing platform become a matter of national security?
This TikTok has everything we want in a video: a naughty dog, a beach and explosive diarrhea.
The United States leads the world with approximately 5,285,546 confirmed coronavirus cases and 167,546 deaths. Here's how that looks compared with the population as a whole.
People are joining fringe movements in search of meaning. It's one thing to read about it, another to see it.
Trump campaign adviser Jenna Ellis recently trolled Kamala Harris for having a voice like Marge Simpson and "The SImpsons" character had something to say about that.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
Although Hawaii has laws meant to preserve disappearing shorelines, beachfront property owners have been able to bypass them. That's what happened at an expansive coastal estate officials say the Obamas will live in.
Both awkward and heart-wrenching at the same time.
