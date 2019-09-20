Someone Mashed Up 210 Movies To Sing MIA's 'Paper Planes'
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
"I'm excited to be a dad someday. But after seeing how stressed and under-supported American parents are, I'm also apprehensive."
Foley artists Sanaa Kelley and Monique Reymond reveal all the secrets behind the sounds and noises of your favorite cartoon characters, like "SpongeBob SquarePants," "Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight" and more.
Programmers who are blind pioneered accessibility software.
An excerpt from Lanier's recently published autobiography tells the unbelievable tale of how he launched his professional racing career.
Here's how you can literally shoot rings of air.
Things our editors love, great sales, games, useful home and tech gadgets and a whole lot more.
Flip the switch every time you take a pill, and you'll never have to wonder if you took it yet.
Weird History separates the truths from the myths about the American West, and explains the complicated and disturbing ways that justice was dealt out back then.
In an exclusive interview with Know Your Meme, Denise Sanchez, now known online as "Girl Explaining" or "Bro Girl," gives the scoop on what exactly she was doing in the photo as it continues going viral this week.
Pastor Carlton Funderburke apologized for his "inexcusable" remarks to the congregation of his Kansas City church after a clip of his complaints went viral.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
Don't send Adam Something threatening emails because he'll make response videos like this.
"The place is a pigsty."
America's internet speed has been behind the times for many years. Here's a breakdown of the fast fiber internet that many Americans have only dreamed about.
Fifteen years later, the movie still captures the agony of almost being an adult
Dan Price was applauded for paying a minimum salary of $70,000 at his Seattle company and criticizing corporate greed. The adulation helped to hide and enable his behavior.
Why does the United States operate a spy base in the middle of nowhere in the center of Australia?
Beep, beep: Here comes some money from Biden to not buy gas-guzzling mail trucks.
You can't escape gray floors.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Hugh Hefner's former girlfriends revealed some of the unsavory things about the late Playboy mogul, including having "like a Ghislaine Maxwell-type person" to Heather McDonald's "Juicy Scoop" podcast.
In the 1960s, a chef in Canada created a pizza topping that swept the world. So why is it so widely loved - and hated?
Find some of our favorite fidget devices, jackets, interior design items and more among Huckberry's fresh drops.
Audiologist Dr. Emily Taylor explains why you should never use Q-tips to clean your ears, what decibel levels you should look out for and more in this WIRED Q&A.
"I sought the help of an algorithm to figure out how to spend my free time. It made me question my generation's relationship with leisure."
Author Jeff Sharlet asked Twitter which "acclaimed" movies people don't like or think aren't any good — and people had a lot to say.
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman explains Donald Trump's weird tchotchke fetish that may have played a role in his possession of classified documents.
One writer sits down to figure out who put Baby in the corner.
"My daughter didn't talk to me for about three weeks."
Jomboy breaks down how everything went wrong for the Los Angeles Angels in one of the most painful 9th Innings you'll ever watch.
Respect to whoever built this for following their fairytale dream.
An intoxicated (not really) Jimmy Fallon and Martin Short get into some good old-fashioned roasting at "The Tonight Show's" bar, Nancy's.
"I'll give up my name, but never my financial independence."
Here's what critics thought about "House of the Dragon," the first "Game of Thrones" spinoff that will premier on August 21, 2022, on HBO.
SolarProphet sees what a computer thinks Mr. Blue Sky looks like using artificial intelligence.
Meta removes influencer Andrew Tate from its platforms for violating its policies.
Panic! At The Disco's new album, "Viva Las Vengeance," is full of callbacks to other musical eras. It's a lot of fun, but is it listenable as an album?
Zach Braff had to record a lot of thinking scenes and they're hilarious (or even disturbing) to watch without voice-over narration.
Getting a bad night's sleep can be a nightmare — but it can also cause more health issues than you'd think.
This week we've also got a woman who thinks a blonde and a brunette can't be friends, a man proud of keeping company with Nazis and a UK outlet that wants you to see the bright side of going hungry.
Trevor Noah observes that a good way to stay out of prison is to avoid ever being associated with Donald Trump.
In honour of the world's greatest pop star's forthcoming return, we ranked her discography of floor-filling bangers and blisteringly-raw ballads.
Explore the intricacies of over 60 United States National Parks. While this 80-page books is well-suited for sharing with kids, there's not one adult we know who wouldn't love to look through it as well.
"Only certain members of staff can get down there…It's a very limited number of people that can get down there," Christina Bobb said about the classified documents to Laura Ingraham.
What happens when anything you hear about a person suddenly seems totally plausible?
"One of the most fulfilling parts of my polyamory ended up coming from an unexpected person: my metamour."