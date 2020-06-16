Recommended

TO HEIR IS HUMAN

affidavit.art

What follows is a story of a number of women who invented fortunes. They lied, faked pictures, forged documents, and posed as socialites, or royals. They enacted, without knowing one other, The Heiress Con: inventing a fortune in order to create one. And they became stinking rich, for a spell of time, borrowing on the back of marvelous lies.

THIS LAND IS CRAIG'S LAND

newyorker.com

Even if you've never been to the vast red-rock desert country around Moab, Utah, you've been there — its mesas and buttes, its towering arches, have been the backdrop for a thousand movies (and even more SUV commercials). But the fate of a large swath of it, though nominally belonging to the American people, may soon fall to a guy named Craig Larson.

