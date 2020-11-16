10-Year-Old Gives Hysterical Relationship Advice To Her Nanny
"Can you just stop trying? It's embarrassing."
Fox News anchor Leland Vittert grills Trump's Director of Press Communications Erin Perrine about the president's path to 270.
James Blackwood, the Raccoon Whisperer, found himself completely swarmed with hungry raccoons.
Alpacas in Sørum, Norway curiously observe a human baby.
Corey Olsen is the world's leading expert on J.R.R. Tolkien and his knowledge is extraordinary.
The company dropped their cars from a crane to help prepare rescue workers for the worst case emergency scenario.
A sneaky dog fools his owner who tries to teach him how to be patient.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The airline industry says getting on a plane is safe. But nothing is perfectly safe when it comes to COVID-19.
Here's how much lighting can change the mood of an image.
As democracy hangs in the balance, activists are drawing lessons from the study of civil resistance.
"A random guy stopped some drunken neo-Nazis from pushing me onto the subway tracks."
The best microwave we currently have is curiously the Sharp Carousel Multiple Choice microwave from 1997.
Edel Rodriguez can't wait to stop illustrating Trump.
Recently declassified documents spell out these James Bond-worthy murder attempts.
Not everything in life works out like it would in a romantic comedy.
Some impressionists are able to pull off one genius impression of a celebrity. Luke Millington-Drake somehow does all three.
George Flippin built the Cornhuskers program from the ground up. Then white people turned on him.
So much was different and exactly the same about the first fall Masters at Augusta National. We look back at what stood out from an unforgettable final major of 2020.
For the season finale of "Last Week Tonight," Oliver disproves one by one Trump's claims about election fraud.
In a "Today" interview, Dr. Fauci projects that vaccine doses will be available to high-risk Americans at the end of the December at the earliest.
This makes it the second vaccine in the United States to have a stunningly high success rate.
The Ghanaian pallbearers who went viral for their unique coffin dance are back.
Using machine learning models, Matthew Rayfield let a computer dream up thousands of never-before-imagined monsters.
In a pandemic-era world, clothing brands are touting antimicrobial and antiviral technology as the next big thing. But can it actually help keep you safe?
We see exceptional intelligence as a blessing. So why are so many brilliant children miserable misfits?
Is it too early to call play of the year?
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
Felix Sparks's conscience even extended to war criminals.
His work connects the the sense of sight, hearing, and touch.
Nearly every state in America is now experiencing an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19, according to data from covidexitstrategy.org.
Decades of research suggest that the neurotransmitter dopamine plays a critical role in how we perceive time.
Out in Morro Bay, California this otter found a friendly kayaker and decided to take a break from the water.
Bunny the dog is famous on TikTok for her ability to use buttons to "speak." She is part of a research project by UC San Diego into different aspects of animal cognition. Researchers hope to find out how much she is capable of communicating.
We spoke to four experts, including the heads of two professional test kitchens and a fourth-generation butcher, who told us about the best turkeys you can get shipped straight to your door.
"If I had to describe its physical completion that would be a form of dolphin-like-jellyfish which was very soft to touch and one could also admire its internal organs and spine."
He failed to produce the massive big-city margins some Democrats expected. One reason is that Trump surpassed his 2016 performance in many cities.
There's no going back to the old ways. Which technologies could propel the industry forward?
A lot has changed for the streaming platform in the past 13 years.
People at the march attacked everything from vote counting to Dr. Anthony Fauci, and there were many references to the QAnon mass delusion.
Last fall, a hacker gave Glenn Greenwald a trove of damning messages between Brazil's leaders. Some suspected the Russians. The truth was far less boring.
Who's going to break the news to him?
The former president said he's disappointed but not surprised that such few Republicans have stood up to Trump's baseless claims of election fraud.
We're unapologetically enthusiastic about everybody's favorite baby alien. And since it's only 20 bucks, we don't feel too bad about another item sitting on our desk.
When the world looked at Germany to do the right thing, the country obliged and saved us all.
Jack Ma had some eyebrow-raising words for Chinese regulators, but they should probably be listening to him instead of dressing him down.
BMW unveiled the "Motorrad Definition CE 04," an electric scooter concept straight out of the Akira manga. The automaker didn't release any specs, but the design is meant to evoke a nontraditional approach to urban mobility.
Here's how YouTuber NightHawkInLight crafted a bat-signal using a 100,000 lumen flashlight.
In November 2010, Tony Scott's adrenaline-packed final film roared into theaters and dominated the box office for weeks. To mark the anniversary, cast and crew remember the wild stunts, meticulous attention to detail, and visionary directing that made the film such a success.
Being apolitical is not working for an organization I've cherished for much of my life.
Tony Hawk drove around daring kids to do tricks and it might be the most wholesome thing you'll watch today.