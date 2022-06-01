This Haircare Brand Puts Your Microbiome First

In the professional haircare industry, it’s easy to get confused with mixed messaging. Some professional stylists and brands advise to rarely wash one’s hair and, when doing so, to use a non-lathering formula. Others say the opposite, directing daily use for total hair cleanliness with the most aggressive ingredients on the market, for better or worse on the hair’s aesthetics and quality. With seemingly everyone claming to have the absolute correct opinion on the ideal grooming regimen, what is one to do to properly care for their hair in terms of both cleanliness and beauty? Jack Henry exists to solve that very dilemma.

Jack Henry is a line of minimal and functional body care that supports a healthy microbiome, including specific products for the face and, most notably here, for one’s hair. Their products are formulated with a range of botanicals and vitamins that removes buildup and residue while balancing the hair’s microbiome, i.e., the microorganisms and healthy bacteria in one’s hair that keeps things functioning smoothly. (No pun intended. Okay, maybe a little pun intended.) Whereas other brands use harsh chemicals in their products to eviscerate everything on the scalp, Jack Henry products balance the natural organisms in the hair that, in turn, sustains a healthier cleansing routine.

How are they able to do this, one might ask? Jack Henry’s products are infused with natural ingredients like pro-vitamin b5, biotin, and honey, which work in tandem to provide fuller, stronger hair. Their proprietary formula is safe for daily use on all hair types without stripping or drying out hair since it’s free from harmful chemicals and preservatives. That includes parabens, sulfates, phthalates, dyes, aluminum, mineral oils, GMOs, gluten, silicone, synthetic fragrances, and anything artificial. And they’re all cruelty-free to boot, so no testing on animals.

A couple of specific products stand out in Jack Henry’s haircare line. For example, Cleanse+ is a concentrated yet gentle all-in-one cleanser for the face, body, and hands. Now, normally I would shudder at the thought of any one product claiming to cleanse multiple parts of one’s body, but Jack Henry provides the proof in the ingredients. It contains prebiotic sea extracts and hydrating botanicals, which are known for tending to the microbiome and helping alleviate conditions like dryness, acne, eczema, and redness. This is not the supremely memeable teenage boy’s 3-in-1 “cleanser,” but rather an elevated, all-natural product designed with the skin’s microbiome as priority.

Similarly, there’s Hair Refresh: a rejuvenating sea salt spray that includes Pacific sea salt for thickness, texture, and a touch of hold, and citrus to leave hair feeling refreshed. It works as a great pre-styler to add shape while controlling flyaways. Jack Henry also offers kits with a combination of their various products to make sampling various products easy with one purchase. And Jack Henry knows some of these products aren’t for everyone’s hair, which is why their have a quick and easy 5-question hair quiz on their site to determine the best products for you.

Check out their site to find out which products are best for you and jump into a whole new world of hair care.