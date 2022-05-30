Top Stories You Missed At The Weekend

📈📉 Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos And Bill Gates Have Lost $115 Billion In Five Months

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates have suffered a collective $115 billion hit to their net worth in the past five months as stock markets tumbled. The billionaires are three of the world's four wealthiest people, according to a Bloomberg index, and have most of their money tied up in tech stocks.

🍕🖖🧠 Stranger Things Have Happened ...

What's the first thing you'd do if you had telekinesis powers? If your answer is order a Domino's, then we have just the app for you.

Domino's and Netflix released an app to celebrate season four of "Stranger Things," which premiered Friday. The app reads facial gestures to help you "order pizza with your mind" like Eleven, the telekinetic character in the show. Insider's Gabrielle Bienasz used the app to order pizza. She said it was really fun, other than a few minor technical difficulties...

🍓🚫 Hepatitis A Outbreak Linked To Organic Strawberries

The FDA is investigating FreshKampo and HEB brand organic strawberries for Hepatitis A Virus. Those brands of organic strawberries are sold at Aldi, Kroger, Walmart, Trader Joe's, and more. The US has seen a total of 17 Hepatitis A cases connected to the strawberries, the FDA said.

👋🏻👀🧘 Elon Musk Says He Hopes Johnny Depp And Amber Heard 'Both Move On'

In a tweet (so on-brand), Musk replied to podcast host Lex Fridman's takeaways from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal battles, saying "they are each incredible." Musk and Heard dated off and on from 2017 to 2018 after her separation from Depp. The trial revealed Musk had made charitable donations in Heard's name while they were dating.

I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 28, 2022

💪🍕🍔 How Much Does A Strongman Eat?

Iconic strongman and ultimate fighter Mariusz Pudzianowski says he can devour 30 bars of chocolate, 2 cartons of milk, and 5 pounds of ice cream in bed. Power-lifting MMA fighters may have more in common with us than we originally thought...

📲💥 Passenger's Smartphone Catches Fire As Plane Prepares To Take Off

A passenger's phone caught fire on a Wizz Air jet just minutes before it took off from Budapest airport, forcing the pilot to abandon the flight. The plane was taxiing to the runway for the flight to Malmö in Sweden when passengers noticed smoke billowing from a Chinese-branded smartphone.

⛽💨🔥 Gas Prices Hit New Record High Of $4.60

Traveling on planning this Memorial Day? Well, you might have to leave out the gas-station snack run if you want to save your dollars. Average gas prices in the US have hit $4.60 for the first time. Tight supply chains and Russia's invasion of Ukraine are putting more pressure on prices.

🦬❓ Controversial YouTuber Jeffree Star Has Been Quiet... Now He's Back To Sell Yak Jerky

If you've been kept awake at night wondering "what happened to Jeffree Star?" Let me answer your questions. The controversial Youtube star will begin selling yak meat through his Wyoming-based enterprise, Star Yak Ranch, located in Casper. Star confirmed the new venture to Insider and addressed criticism from fans.

"The makeup mogul turned meat mogul," Star told Insider. "It may be a little shocking to people, but it feels natural to me."

🔥🛍️ Big Sales On The Horizon

It's no secret that supply-chain snags and growing inflation have pushed consumer prices to new highs in the past year, but there's another less obvious factor contributing to higher costs: companies offered fewer discounts. This might all change, as some companies have overstocked inventories, which could lead to the return of discounts.

🍦🍕🍞 You're About To Start Eating More Meatloaf And Ice Cream — Be Prepared For Flavor Fatigue

As wallets begin to get pinched by rising costs, analysts think a recession is on the horizon as food inflation exceeds 9%. Trend experts said comfort food like ice cream and meatloaf was likely to shoot up in response. One expert called the trend "flavor fatigue," as comfort food takes less mental energy to process.

"Flavor fatigue is a theory suggesting that when times are trickier, people look to simpler flavors which take less energy to process. It helps explain why comfort foods sales rise in a recession, before switching back to more adventurous foods and flavors when economies return to growth," Alex Hayes, co-founder of UK-based food and drink consultancy Harris and Hayes said.

💻🤖⬇️ The Tech Titans Of Silicon Valley Are In Serious Trouble — And They're Going To Take The Rest Of The Stock Market Down With Them

Since the mid-2000s, tech companies have had the wind in their backs, even when the rest of the economy crashed in 2008. But, for the first time since the dotcom bubble burst, macro conditions are working against the tech sector, exposing something fundamental: perhaps some of these Silicon Valley geniuses aren't as smart as we thought.

