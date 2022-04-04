Top Stories You Missed At The Weekend

'Seinfeld' Star Estelle Harris Dies At 93

The actress, best known for her role as Mrs. Costanza in the '90s sitcom "Seinfeld," would have been 94 this month.

Read the full story here.

A Man's Best Friend

A missing hiker was found dead after a two-week search. His dog, named King, was found alongside his deceased owner, Oscar Hernandez. The family said King stayed with Hernandez for two weeks.

Read the full story here.

via GIPHY

Sarah Palin Is Running For Congress

After more than 10 years out of political office, Sarah Palin announced Friday her intent to run for Alaska's lone congressional seat.

Read the full story here.

via GIPHY

Truth Not-So-Social

Insider spent a week on Trump's new social media app Truth Social and it was a ghost town. Much of the content in the news feed was auto-generated and many of the app's functions didn't work. Also, lots of prominent right-wingers were nowhere to be seen. Not even Donald Trump is an active user.

Read the full story here.

via GIPHY

The Latest In “Slapgate”

Will Smith resigns from the Academy after fallout from the Oscars slap. Smith said he will “accept any further consequences” from the governing board.

Read the full story here.

via GIPHY

Have You Ever Lied On A Job Application?

A pilot who lied about his flying experience to secure a job at British Airways was said to have been caught when he pressed a button "no qualified pilot would." The ex-pilot faked training certificates and falsely claimed to have flown 1,610 hours as a captain. Eek.

Read the full story here.

via GIPHY

Putin Baths In Deer Antler Blood. Yes. You Read That Right.

Putin was visited by a cancer surgeon dozens of times in four years and he takes rejuvenating baths in blood extracts from severed deer antlers as a form of alternative medicine, says Russian investigative news outlet. I really wish I could unlearn this information.

Read the full story here.

via GIPHY

Inside Ukraine's Foreign Legion

Around 20,000 foreign fighters are believed to have joined Ukraine's Foreign Legion to fight Russia. Some volunteers have complained about a lack of organization and equipment and “glory-seekers” with dubious motives. Take a look inside life on the front line 👇

Around 20,000 foreign fighters are believed to have joined Ukraine's Foreign Legion to fight Russia.



Some volunteers have complained about a lack of organization and equipment and “glory-seekers” with dubious motives.👇https://t.co/WJnYKyvDuT pic.twitter.com/0aJJTH9c2u — Insider (@thisisinsider) April 3, 2022

Keep Reading

Ghislaine Maxwell has been denied a new trial

Pope Francis apologized and said he feels 'shame' over the abuse of Indigenous people in Canada at schools run by the Catholic Church

More than half of high school students say they faced emotional abuse throughout pandemic, CDC report finds