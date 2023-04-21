Popular
Take A Look Inside Coachella's VIP Dining Experience, Where A Seat At The Table Will Set You Back $350 (Plus Fees)

Insider's music team attended an exclusive dinner on Friday in Coachella's VIP Rose Garden. The multiple-course meal was created by Zarah Khan, the executive chef at Rustic Canyon Restaurant.
Each night at Coachella, a lavish meal for VIP guests is served in the famous Rose Garden.

[The VIP Rose Garden at Coachella. Callie Ahlgrim/Insider]

The table is quietly tucked away inside the Rose Garden, one of several exclusive areas for VIP festivalgoers at Coachella.

However, a VIP wristband alone doesn't get you a seat at the table.

[Callie Ahlgrim/Insider]

It costs $350 per person, plus additional fees. Each night is sold separately.

In addition to the meal itself, a ticket grants access to the Rose Garden for the entire day — so you don't need a VIP wristband to attend one of the weekend's dinners.

As people trickled in, guests were encouraged to drink and mingle.

[Callie Ahlgrim/Insider]

Entrance for the dinner began at 5:45 p.m. and closed at 6:15 p.m. sharp.

Our gourmet meal was created by Zarah Khan.

[Callie Ahlgrim/Insider]

Khan joined Rustic Canyon, a critically acclaimed restaurant in Santa Monica, as the executive chef in 2022.

The first course was seeded levain bread from Clark Street Bakery and pickled turnips.

[Callie Ahlgrim/Insider]

The delicious turnips were garnished with rose and sumac.

The second course was mushroom labneh, a creamy Middle Eastern-style yogurt.

[Callie Ahlgrim]

The labneh was served alongside scallion and lion's mane powder laffa, a kind of Israeli flatbread.

Khan's cooking is focused on vegetables and inspired by Mediterranean influences, as well as her Pakistani heritage, according to a press release.

To see more photos of Coachella's VIP dining experience, head to Insider.

