luxury tiny house

See Inside The Luxury Tiny House A Couple Built In The Mountains For $62,000

Lisa Tranter and Matt Hobbs wanted to build a more independent, sustainable lifestyle together. They decided to build a tiny house in the Blue Mountains, near Sydney, Australia.
Lisa Tranter and Matt Hobbs wanted to have more independence and live in a more sustainable way.

This inspired them to build a tiny house in the spectacular scenery of the Blue Mountains, west of Sydney, Australia.

[The house is in the Blue Mountains in Australia. The Tailored Tiny Co.]

The 237-square-foot house has striking black exterior walls, a large terrace with an awning, a full kitchen, and living space on two floors. The house is 8 feet wide, 29.5 feet long, and 15 feet high.

[A view from above. The Tailored Tiny Co.]

Tranter said she'd been a fan of tiny houses for years. "I've been fascinated by them for a long time, following different pages on social media and watching US reality-TV shows about tiny houses," she told Insider.

Tranter said Hobbs had originally wanted to build a house out of shipping containers and had been looking for a piece of land for a while. She added that he found the plot shortly after they met.

[A view from the doorway. The Tailored Tiny Co.]

"But then I convinced him to build a tiny house instead of the container house," she said.

The couple designed and built a lot of the house themselves, she continued.

[The bedroom. The Tailored Tiny Co.]

"We built the frame and the interior," Tranter said, "but an electrician did the wiring, which would have been too complicated."

She added that Hobbs, who owns a company that renovates bathrooms and kitchens, designed and installed their bathroom.

[The bathroom. The Tailored Tiny Co.]

Tranter said their electricity bill in the Australian summer was the equivalent of about $230 per quarter, even though they often had the air conditioning on.

See more photos inside this luxury tiny house on Insider.

Comments

