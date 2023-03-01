See Inside The Luxury Bunkers Where The Super-Rich Reportedly Plan To Save Themselves From A Future Apocalypse

Tech billionaires are building luxury doomsday bunkers, according to a tell-all book by Douglas Rushkoff.

Rushkoff, who often writes about the future of technology, said he was invited to a remote resort to talk with five of the world's wealthiest men about the future of the planet. (Rushkoff did not specify who spoke to him at the resort, but said at least two of the men were billionaires.)

At the event, Rushkoff said he was repeatedly asked about the best ways to survive climate change or societal collapse, as the executives detailed their plans to build underground bunkers and avoid what they called "The Event."

[A Vivos bunker. Courtesy of Vivos]

"The Event. That was their euphemism for the environmental collapse, social unrest, nuclear explosion, solar storm, unstoppable virus or malicious computer hack that takes everything down," Rushkoff said in his book.

In a post for The Guardian, Rushkoff highlighted some of the survival companies the ultra-wealthy are employing to build their escape, including Vivos and Rising S Company. (Vivos and Rising S Company declined to provide details to Insider on specific clients or projects they've worked on, citing privacy concerns.)

Vivos sells shelters that are essentially luxury underground apartments.

[Vivos]

Vivos' shelters are built into converted Cold War facilities and missile silos around the world. The sites operate as complexes, where individuals can gather in common areas, as well as maintain their own private space.

[Vivos bunkers in a field. Courtesy of Vivos]

One of Vivos' most luxurious site — Europa One — is located in Germany and will provide individual families with over 2,500 square feet of living.

[Courtesy of Vivos]

The company advertises the location as the world's largest private shelter and residents will get their own private luxury accommodations.

[Vivos]

The site is designed to cater to the mental health of residents and attempts to simulate natural light in the underground shelter.

[Vivos]

