See Inside The 'Dated' And 'Overpriced' $35 Million Gucci Penthouse That Has Been On And Off The Market For 8 Years

The 9,450-square-foot Midtown Manhattan penthouse hasn't budged from its $35 million listing price.
An eight-bedroom penthouse perched high in Olympic Tower, a 51-story residential building in Midtown Manhattan, is looking for a buyer.

[A virtually staged living room. Michael Parks]

The tower was built in 1973. In that same decade, Maurizio Gucci, former chairman of the eponymous Italian fashion brand, bought two units and combined them.

[A virtually staged living room. Michael Parks]

Now totaling 9,450 square feet, the spacious condo that is believed to still be owned by the Gucci family is up for grabs — and has been for eight years.

[A virtually staged bedroom. Michael Parks]

Most homes sitting on the market for that amount of time will adjust the price to make it more accommodating, but this condo's price tag is standing firm at $35 million.

According to the listing on Streeteasy, the condo hit the market in August 2015 at $45 million. In December of that year the price was dropped to $38 million, then $35 million the following June.

[A virtually staged living room. Michael Parks]

"It's overpriced," one broker told Curbed, saying Olympic Tower is "just a dated building."

They continued, "It's well-run, but it's dated. It's not an amenity-rich building. They have a high number of staff, so it's high-touch, but for that price, people want something newer."

The 1970s building has a gym for residents, but that doesn't come close to some of the over-the-top amenities that newer buildings offer.

Central Park Tower, completed in 2020, has a gym, both an indoor and outdoor pool, a private restaurant, and a movie theater — to name just a few of its offerings.

[A virtually staged living room. Michael Parks]

The duplex has wood-burning fireplaces, two interior elevators, and floor-to-ceiling windows in nearly every room that show off panoramic views of the city.

[A windowed shower. Michael Parks]

Even the shower has a floor-to-ceiling window.

[The kitchen. Michael Parks]

The bedrooms are all located on the 50th floor, while the 51st floor includes living and dining rooms, an entertaining room, a staff kitchen, and an eat-in kitchen.

See more photos inside the $35 million Gucci penthouse on Insider.

