See Inside a Luxury 350-Square-Foot 3D-Printed Tiny Home in Austin

In March, Austin-based 3D printing construction company Icon unveiled the 3D printed House Zero, an over 2,000-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home with an adjacent 350-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom accessory dwelling unit (ADU).

The ADU has all the basics of a studio apartment like a bed, kitchen, and bathroom. Take a look inside. See inside the full ADU at Insider.

The exposed, curved grey walls — visible from both inside and outside — look like perfectly piped icing, making the property stand out from its neighbors.

It's open concept by nature — how else would you fit everything inside a 350-square-foot space?

The first space you see when you open the doors of the ADU is the bedroom, which has a console, television, large floor-to-ceiling windows, and a custom Murphy bed.

The curved walls turn the ADU's shower into a cave-like sanctuary.

For more pictures, head to Insider.