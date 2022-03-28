i'd live there
See Inside a Luxury 350-Square-Foot 3D-Printed Tiny Home in Austin
Submitted by Daisy Grant
In March, Austin-based 3D printing construction company Icon unveiled the 3D printed House Zero, an over 2,000-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home with an adjacent 350-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom accessory dwelling unit (ADU).
The ADU has all the basics of a studio apartment like a bed, kitchen, and bathroom. Take a look inside. See inside the full ADU at Insider.
The exposed, curved grey walls — visible from both inside and outside — look like perfectly piped icing, making the property stand out from its neighbors.
It's open concept by nature — how else would you fit everything inside a 350-square-foot space?
The first space you see when you open the doors of the ADU is the bedroom, which has a console, television, large floor-to-ceiling windows, and a custom Murphy bed.
The curved walls turn the ADU's shower into a cave-like sanctuary.
