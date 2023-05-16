'I Stayed At 'The White Lotus' Hotel In Sicily Where The Hit Series Was Filmed. Take A Look Inside My $2,248 Per Night Suite'

In April, Insider's Mikhaila Friel spent one night at the real "White Lotus" hotel in Sicily where season two of the hit show was filmed.

[The entrance of San Domenico Palace. Mikhaila Friel/Insider]

I stayed the night at San Domenico Palace, a Four Seasons Hotel, in Taormina, Sicily, where season two of "The White Lotus" was filmed. The five-star hotel dates back to 1896 and Four Seasons took over the management in 2021, a hotel spokesperson informed me during my visit.

The hotel has a gym, spa, infinity pool, piano bar, and multiple restaurants. There is also a wide range of rooms and suites to choose from, including a sea-view room with a terrace, a junior suite with a plunge pool, and an executive suite, according to the website.

I stayed in a sea-view room with a terrace, which cost $2,248 for one night.

[The hotel room at San Domenico Palace. Mikhaila Friel/Insider]

The starting rate for an overnight stay at the hotel ranges from €1,900 to €2,500, or around $2,070 to $2,720, and prices vary depending on the time of year, the demand, and the type of room, a spokesperson for the hotel informed me.

My sea-view room with a terrace cost $2,248, or around €2,047 for one night, and the price included breakfast.

Just like in the show, guests can request connectable rooms.

[The hallway outside my room. Mikhaila Friel/Insider]

In "The White Lotus," Harper and Ethan's room was next door to Daphne and Cameron's room, and they had a connectable door that allowed them to go back and forth (to Harper's disdain).

This is a real feature that the hotel has for guests to connect to sea-view terrace premium rooms and the royal suite, the website states. I didn't request this as I was traveling alone, but I found it interesting nonetheless.

There was a gigantic closet with water, a coffee machine, and a selection of tea.

[The drinks selection inside the hotel room closet. Mikhaila Friel/Insider]

The hotel room had no mini fridge, but instead, there was a gigantic closet that could be used for storing both clothes and snacks.

At first, I didn't realize that there were additional treats as it appeared to be a regular closet from the outside. But on the inside, there was a small table and multiple drawers, which stored bottles of water and tea. There was also a coffee machine, mugs, and glasses.

The marble bathroom was clean and modern.

[The bathroom. Mikhaila Friel/Insider]

The bathroom had marble walls and a sink, a mirror, a shower, a toilet, and a bidet. There were plenty of towels and two robes hanging on the door when I arrived.

My favorite part of the room was the terrace, which had gorgeous views of the sea.

[The balcony in my hotel room. Mikhaila Friel/Insider]

The terrace had a sofa, a table with two seats, and a large balcony.

It was a sunny day when I arrived, and I was blown away by the views of the sea and the palm trees from my room.

