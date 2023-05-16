Popular
'I Stayed At 'The White Lotus' Hotel In Sicily Where The Hit Series Was Filmed. Take A Look Inside My $2,248 Per Night Suite'

Theresa Merkel

'I Stayed At 'The White Lotus' Hotel In Sicily Where The Hit Series Was Filmed. Take A Look Inside My $2,248 Per Night Suite'
Insider's Mikhaila Friel was impressed with the freebies that came with her hotel room and the gorgeous scenery.
In April, Insider's Mikhaila Friel spent one night at the real "White Lotus" hotel in Sicily where season two of the hit show was filmed.

[The entrance of San Domenico Palace. Mikhaila Friel/Insider]

I stayed the night at San Domenico Palace, a Four Seasons Hotel, in Taormina, Sicily, where season two of "The White Lotus" was filmed. The five-star hotel dates back to 1896 and Four Seasons took over the management in 2021, a hotel spokesperson informed me during my visit.

The hotel has a gym, spa, infinity pool, piano bar, and multiple restaurants. There is also a wide range of rooms and suites to choose from, including a sea-view room with a terrace, a junior suite with a plunge pool, and an executive suite, according to the website.

I stayed in a sea-view room with a terrace, which cost $2,248 for one night.

[The hotel room at San Domenico Palace. Mikhaila Friel/Insider]

The starting rate for an overnight stay at the hotel ranges from €1,900 to €2,500, or around $2,070 to $2,720, and prices vary depending on the time of year, the demand, and the type of room, a spokesperson for the hotel informed me.

My sea-view room with a terrace cost $2,248, or around €2,047 for one night, and the price included breakfast.

Just like in the show, guests can request connectable rooms.

[The hallway outside my room. Mikhaila Friel/Insider]

In "The White Lotus," Harper and Ethan's room was next door to Daphne and Cameron's room, and they had a connectable door that allowed them to go back and forth (to Harper's disdain).

This is a real feature that the hotel has for guests to connect to sea-view terrace premium rooms and the royal suite, the website states. I didn't request this as I was traveling alone, but I found it interesting nonetheless.

There was a gigantic closet with water, a coffee machine, and a selection of tea.

[The drinks selection inside the hotel room closet. Mikhaila Friel/Insider]

The hotel room had no mini fridge, but instead, there was a gigantic closet that could be used for storing both clothes and snacks.

At first, I didn't realize that there were additional treats as it appeared to be a regular closet from the outside. But on the inside, there was a small table and multiple drawers, which stored bottles of water and tea. There was also a coffee machine, mugs, and glasses.

The marble bathroom was clean and modern.

[The bathroom. Mikhaila Friel/Insider]

The bathroom had marble walls and a sink, a mirror, a shower, a toilet, and a bidet. There were plenty of towels and two robes hanging on the door when I arrived.

My favorite part of the room was the terrace, which had gorgeous views of the sea.

[The balcony in my hotel room. Mikhaila Friel/Insider]

The terrace had a sofa, a table with two seats, and a large balcony.

It was a sunny day when I arrived, and I was blown away by the views of the sea and the palm trees from my room.

To see more photos inside the real-life 'The White Lotus' hotel in Sicily, head to Insider.

