A Young Couple Turned A Coca-Cola Truck Into A Tiny Home On Wheels — Take A Look Inside

Paul Battenally and Clara Trindall are both from Australia, but met while traveling and working in Japan.

They had always wanted to explore their vast country, which is almost as wide as the United States.

"We started looking into getting a motorhome and saw a few vans, but a lot of them were quite small, and I'm very tall, so the ceiling height wasn't great," Battenally told Insider. "Then we came across the Coca-Cola truck, purchased it in 2021 and started converting it."

The 32-year-old spent weekday afternoons and weekends over the next 11 months doing up the 2005 Isuzu truck, which cost $17,500.

The couple spent about A$17,000 on appliances, electrical maintenance, plumbing, and fixtures and A$8,000 on materials to fit out the truck.

[Paul Battenally and Clara Trindall]

Paul and Clara are now living rent-free and spend about A$500 a week on fuel and food.

[Paul Battenally and Clara Trindall]

The truck has a queen-sized bed, a kitchen with an oven and gas stove, a compost toilet, and a shower.

[Paul Battenally and Clara Trindall]

Paul and Clara had windows custom-made for the truck.

[Paul Battenally and Clara Trindall]

They plan to live in it for around a year while traveling around Australia and might stay in it while renovating a house in 2024.

[Paul Battenally and Clara Trindall]

They've recently been to Double Island, on the Great Barrier Reef, and Tully Falls in the far north of Queensland.

[Paul Battenally and Clara Trindall]

To see more photos inside Paul and Clara's revamped Coca-Cola tiny home, head to Insider.