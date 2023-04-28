A Castle In Sicily That Was In 'The Godfather III' Is Listed For $6.6 Million. It Has 22 Bedrooms, A Chapel And A Private Park — Take A Look Inside

(Credit: Italy Sotheby's International Realty)

The property was originally built in 1880 by Italian baron Agostino Pennisi to house his art collection, an agent for Italy Sotheby's International Realty told Insider. Instead, his family ended up living there for five generations.

The castle might also seem familiar as it was a filming location for movies like "The Godfather III." According to Italy Sotheby's, a staircase and a few rooms on the first floor were featured in scenes in the film.

Now, the property is listed for sale by one of the baron's descendants, who currently lives there. It's been on the market for three years, according to Italy Sotheby's.

It also comes with a private 2.5-acre park with fountains and lush plants.

