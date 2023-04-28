Popular
A Castle In Sicily That Was In 'The Godfather III' Is Listed For $6.6 Million. It Has 22 Bedrooms, A Chapel And A Private Park — Take A Look Inside

Annie Smith
A Castle In Sicily That Was In 'The Godfather III' Is Listed For $6.6 Million. It Has 22 Bedrooms, A Chapel And A Private Park — Take A Look Inside
The 19th-century castle was originally built by a baron to house his art collection.
This 19th-century 43,000-square-foot Italian castle is on the market for $6.6 million. Check out the listing, which includes a 2.5-acre park, a wine cellar, and a small chapel.

A photo of the exterior of the Castello Pennisi di Floristella, in Acireale, Italy.(Credit: Italy Sotheby's International Realty)

The property was originally built in 1880 by Italian baron Agostino Pennisi to house his art collection, an agent for Italy Sotheby's International Realty told Insider. Instead, his family ended up living there for five generations.

The castle might also seem familiar as it was a filming location for movies like "The Godfather III." According to Italy Sotheby's, a staircase and a few rooms on the first floor were featured in scenes in the film.

Now, the property is listed for sale by one of the baron's descendants, who currently lives there. It's been on the market for three years, according to Italy Sotheby's.


The 43,055-square-foot castle has neo-Gothic architecture and is framed by two towers.

Photos of one of the towers and the private park.(Credit: Italy Sotheby's International Realty)

It also comes with a private 2.5-acre park with fountains and lush plants.


Inside, the main entrance opens to a grand hall with a marble staircase leading to the first floor.

The marble staircase leading to the first floor.(Credit: Italy Sotheby's International Realty)


On the first floor, there are two terraces that overlook the grounds, and a reception hall where a fireplace is engraved with the Pennisi family initials.

The reception hall on the first floor.(Credit: Italy Sotheby's International Realty)


The 22 bedrooms are spread over two floors. One on the first floor has a wood-burning fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows.

One of the 22 bedrooms, featuring at least two floor-to-ceiling windows and a fireplace.(Credit: Italy Sotheby's International Realty)


