BRB BUYING A CASTLE
A Castle In Sicily That Was In 'The Godfather III' Is Listed For $6.6 Million. It Has 22 Bedrooms, A Chapel And A Private Park — Take A Look Inside
This 19th-century 43,000-square-foot Italian castle is on the market for $6.6 million. Check out the listing, which includes a 2.5-acre park, a wine cellar, and a small chapel.
(Credit: Italy Sotheby's International Realty)
The property was originally built in 1880 by Italian baron Agostino Pennisi to house his art collection, an agent for Italy Sotheby's International Realty told Insider. Instead, his family ended up living there for five generations.
The castle might also seem familiar as it was a filming location for movies like "The Godfather III." According to Italy Sotheby's, a staircase and a few rooms on the first floor were featured in scenes in the film.
Now, the property is listed for sale by one of the baron's descendants, who currently lives there. It's been on the market for three years, according to Italy Sotheby's.
The 43,055-square-foot castle has neo-Gothic architecture and is framed by two towers.
(Credit: Italy Sotheby's International Realty)
It also comes with a private 2.5-acre park with fountains and lush plants.
Inside, the main entrance opens to a grand hall with a marble staircase leading to the first floor.
(Credit: Italy Sotheby's International Realty)
On the first floor, there are two terraces that overlook the grounds, and a reception hall where a fireplace is engraved with the Pennisi family initials.
(Credit: Italy Sotheby's International Realty)
The 22 bedrooms are spread over two floors. One on the first floor has a wood-burning fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows.
(Credit: Italy Sotheby's International Realty)