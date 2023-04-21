Popular
Huckberry Has Partnered With Timex To Re-Release The Ironman Flix '90s Throwback Watch

You just know this classic watch sports that automatic Indigo backlighting that we crave as children of the '90s.
Smart watches are nice and all, but it's hard to beat a timeless classic like like the Ironman Flix from Timex. We unfortunately can't actually travel through time, but we can get a hit of nostalgia every time we look at our watch now.

This reissue costs $109, and it's eligible for both free shipping and free returns in the US. Order now, and you'll be feelin' tubular and radical in just a few days.

