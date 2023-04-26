Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

DIGG PICKS

This See-Thru Glass Speaker Has Raised Over A Quarter Million On Kickstarter

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
This See-Thru Glass Speaker Has Raised Over A Quarter Million On Kickstarter
We have to admit, this is the coolest speaker we've ever seen.
·
·
·

Have the budget for a really nice vanity purchase? We really love the way these glass speakers look. They're made to be directional to reduce the impact on other people, and that's a nice goal, but we simply can't stop looking at 'em. Who knew speakers could be such a visual experience?

The solo model is available for as low as $329 through early bird pricing, and the duo option is $419. Both are scheduled to ship this June, and you'll be able to get it delivered nearly anywhere.



Also Consider: Clean Up Anywhere With This Soap-Infused Travel Sponge

Digg Picks Newsletter

If you want our favorite tech, outdoor, gaming and book picks delivered to your inbox, this is the newsletter you're looking for. Sent once a week.

Other Popular Digg Picks Stories