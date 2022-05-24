These Classic British Snacks Are Fit For The Queen

As Digg’s resident Brit, I am more than familiar with the tastiest treats the UK has to offer. It seemed only right that those of you across the pond get to try them, too ⁠— so scroll down for some of the best snacks to come out of Britain.

Jaffa Cakes are a sponge-based treat with orange jelly and a chocolate coating. There’s heated debate about whether the snack is actually a biscuit or a cake ⁠— but either way, they’re delicious.

Penguins are basically bourbon biscuits (another British classic consisting of chocolate buttercream sandwiched between two chocolate biscuits) in a chocolate coating. Lots of chocolate. And each wrapper has a joke on it, which is fun.

NikNaks are weird, knobbly crisps (read: chips) that come in a variety of flavors. The Rib ‘N’ Saucy ones are, in my humble opinion, the best by far.

These are small, round, fruit-flavored, jelly-like sweets coated in sugar. That’s all.

Skips are light, prawn cocktail-flavored crisps that melt on your tongue. That might not sound appetizing to some, but they’re really good, I promise.

A long bar of honeycomb coated in chocolate. Delicious.

Named after Roger the Dodger from the classic British comic “The Beano”, Jammie Dodgers consist of two shortcake biscuits with a strawberry or raspberry jam filling, and are probably the most popular biscuits in the UK.