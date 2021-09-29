For You Latest
Submitted by Grant Brunner via prf.hn

From rugged chukkas to hardwearing hikers — Huckberry’s own Head of Footwear offers up some of the best men’s boots for our favorite transitional season.
The Best Men’s Boots For Fall 2021

Additional Thoughts

There are loads of excellent boot options covered in this piece, but we want to call out the Greenflex by Astorflex specifically. They're handmade in Italy, and created with sustainability in mind. They're something special.

It took a long, long time for the summer stickiness to wane, but pleasant fall weather has arrived in full force. And before Father Winter shows his face, we want to hit the trails hard.

