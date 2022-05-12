Handy Kitchen Gadgets That Will Make Cooking A Breeze

Following a new or complex meal recipe can feel like quite the task, but it doesn't have to be. With these handy gadgets in your kitchen, making a great dinner couldn't be simpler ⁠— now go forth and cook!

These scissors come with five blades that make cutting up a bunch of herbs quick and easy — no knives or chopping boards necessary.

Is there anything more annoying than seeing a considerable serving of sauce at the bottom of a jar, but not being able to reach it? Not only can this super cute platypus scoop up every last slither of peanut butter in the tub, but it doubles as a spatula for easy spreading and scraping.

Who has the time to chop their onions into tiny cubes by hand? This vegetable chopper will save time (and fingers) by dicing your ingredients in one fell swoop.

Never overcook your pasta again with this tiny musical mobster. Place him in your pot and Al Dente plays four different tunes, from “That’s Amore” to “Prisoners’ Choir”, to let you know just how long your spaghetti’s been boiling.

Not all of us are blessed with the muscles required to open particularly stubborn jars, but luckily there’s a gadget for the job. This handy Niviy set helps you pop open all manner of jars and bottles without breaking a sweat, and it’s easy to wash and store.

Garlic is the cornerstone of almost every good dish, and peeling and mincing those cloves doesn’t have to be a chore. Add a garlic press to your kitchen armory and never think twice about adding (lots of) garlic to your meal again.