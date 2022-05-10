Games For Beginners Like My Boss, Molly

When I joined Digg, I found out that my boss recently got a Nintendo Switch and was playing "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild". It's hard to follow-up a game that good, but I quickly began to suggest some others to try out as she detoxed from "Zelda." This quickly ballooned into a spreadsheet of recommendations, which is now being turned into a guide for anyone and everyone who is either completely fresh to video games or only familiar with the popular ones.

While this list might initially seem childlike and whimsical, know that this is a mix of both kid friendly and super mature adult content. It is, however, entirely a list of indie-adjacent games that are easy to pick up for beginners. You don't need to be an elite gamer to try any of these. Every title is listed alphabetically, as I couldn't choose a favorite.

Please don't fire me Molly. Thank you.

Bugsnax

"Bugsnax" is part "Pokémon" adventure, part mystery, part adult drama. It's got surprising character work and lots of stories about relationships, LGBT+ issues, divorce and all sorts of stuff that is very unlike its puppet-esque aesthetic. And you get to run around and catch adorable food animal hybrids! Be warned though: the ending twist of this game is by far the most unbelievable thing I have ever seen in a story. Maybe ever. Just jaw-dropping stuff. Bold, out of nowhere, and stunning to see.

In Simon Cardy's review for IGN, he says "Bugsnax is a puzzle-adventure packed full of charm, mystery and a surprising amount of emotional depth."

Rated E+10 For Everyone 10 and Older

Available on PC, Mac, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch

Gone Home

This is one of my all-time favorite games, is my go-to choice to recommend to any person I talk to who has ever played a video game, and one of the most devastating stories I have had the honor of experiencing. A game that doesn't overstay its welcome, it's a thrill to get lost in its wild goose chases and gut punches you in the soul with every chance it gets. The less you know about this the better, but I wish I could live inside of "Gone Home." It's haunting, poignant, memorable, scary, and sad. More games should be like this.

In Edwin Evans-Thirlwell's review for Eurogamer, he says "Witty and melancholic, Gone Home is a triumphant exploration of a beautifully textured family space."

Rated M For Mature

Available on PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch

Her Story

The best way to feel like a detective unearthing the truth is to quite simply be one. "Her Story" is one of the most unique games ever made, purely because you operate a fake computer and just, search for key words. There is no real ending, you just watch archive footage of interviews and interrogations, until you feel comfortable knowing what happened to a particular crime. It's a fascinating work of fiction and storytelling, one you can play on your phone right now! It's better than any crime show, because you get to piece the story together like a jigsaw puzzle.

In his review for Giant Bomb, Alex Navarro says "I can safely say I've never played anything quite like Her Story before, and while I don't necessarily think the "search engine murder mystery" genre needs to become the Next Big Thing, I cannot help but greatly admire the unusual ideas Her Story presents about how we tell and interact with stories in games."

Rated M For Mature

Available on PC, Mac, Android, and iOS

Jazzpunk

If you want a short, funny ride, "Jazzpunk" is the best option. Full of sight gags, random non sequiturs, and goofy references, this is a spoof on both paranoid spy films from the '60s and pretty much all of gaming and nerd culture. There isn't much to the gameplay, but it's guaranteed to make you do a spit take at least once. It's rare to see a comedy game released at all, and it's even rarer for that game to also have a bespoke art style and be done after one sitting.

In his review for Push Square, Brandon Marlow says "Jazzpunk: Director's Cut is a wild ride from start to finish. If you mesh with this style of humor, it's a barrel of laughs, and the game is just downright fun to play. Your experience will only last a few hours, but that just makes sure Jazzpunk never loses steam and is always hurtling forward at a million miles an hour."

Rated T For Teen

Available on PC, Mac, Linux,and PlayStation 4 and 5

Katamari Damacy Reroll

Most of these games don't involve any sort of combat or shooting as their primary mechanics. Video games should shy away from that. And most smaller, "art house" fare involve walking around while a narrative happens, or puzzles of some sort to fill in the gaps between the story. "Katamari Damacy" is the only game to eschew all traditional forms of gaming convention entirely, and for that, it stands out from thousands of other games in the history of the industry.

You roll up all of the garbage humans left on earth, and listen to the best J-Pop ever recorded. It is the definition of idiosyncratic, and is the closest thing one can get to tripping on mushrooms while being sober.

In the Metro GameCentral review, "Katamari" is "still one of the most original and entertaining video games there's ever been, with a surreal sense of humor that permeates every corner of the gameplay and presentation."

Rated E For Everyone

Available on PC, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch

Papers, Please

The best combination of a gameplay mechanic and storytelling I've ever seen is being in the shoes of an Eastern European man who works as a border patrol agent. You and the protagonist are so closely linked, as you both monotonously check papers all day long. And then your corrupt government changes the rules every day, so you both have to learn on the fly how to handle that. And then you get bored, and things slip through the cracks, and soon enough you're both spinning plates and cursing the name of your dictator. It's a brilliant little game that is more powerful than most art, because instead of being toothless it aims its sights at the perfect enemy: authoritarianism.

In Ethan Lahti's review for PC Gamer, he says "The mental-emotional tug-of-war the game manages to stimulate through paperwork is impressive, but a lot is owed to its perfect pacing. The set of rules you're mandated to judge people by, and your tools for doing so, grow in parallel with your competency."

Rated M For Mature

Available on PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, and PlayStation Vita

Portal and Portal 2

Cave Johnson. The cake is a lie. The companion cube. Glados. The most mainstream and by far biggest cultural hits on this list are Valve's cheeky puzzle game "Portal" and its sequel (with co-op!) "Portal 2." A collection of both games, which are brilliant and short and funny and super worthwhile, are coming to the Nintendo Switch soon. These are all-time best games ever made material, and should be experienced at least once in one's lifetime. Remember when Valve made video games? They were the best at it, and just stopped one day. What a shame.

In Chris Watter's review for GameSpot, he says "Portal 2 is an accessible, clever, and downright hilarious adventure into the eccentric world of Aperture Science."

Rated M For Mature

Available on PC, Mac, Linux, Android, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch soon!

The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe

Existentialism is rarely brought up when discussing themes in video games. Hell, themes in games is rarely discussed! And if you've noticed a trend, the funniest games of all time keep popping up on this list, because A) there really are not that many actually funny games and B) they're all super fantastic! "The Stanley Parable" just got a rerelease on all platforms with tons of new endings and secrets, and this is another one to just dive head first into without knowing anything. This is a game where you run around and discover a narrator talks to you. That's all you should know, this game is genius and is a wonder to behold. This is the most subversive, charming, charasmatic, witty, and densely well-written game I have ever played by far.

In Noelle Warner's review for Destructoid, she says "10s aren't perfect, since nothing is, but they come as close as you could get in a given genre. The new leader to beat in its sector, we're talking pure ecstasy."

Rated M For Mature

Available on PC, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch

The Wolf Among Us

The only serialized/episodic game on this list, "The Wolf Among Us" is a point and click, choose your own adventure fantasy neo-noir based on a famous comic book. To some people, like my boss Molly, this should be enough convincing. But this is a beloved classic, and is getting a sequel to finally give some closure on a hell of an ending. It's compelling, raw, and the kind of gritty crime story that we need more of. And, of course, lots of fairy tale characters show up as subversive versions of themselves.

In Jeffrey L. Wilson's review for PC Mag, "Fans of Fables or TellTale's other point-and-click properties should play The Wolf Among Us. The game doesn't offer much challenge, but its strong storytelling, impressive voice work, slick visuals, and decision-based gameplay make it a title that's worth purchasing. Pick it up if you're looking for an excellent alternative to AAA video game fare."

Rated M For Mature

Available on PC, Mac, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S

The Witness

"Tetris" is the greatest puzzle game ever made. You should have played that by now, if you haven't. But if you don't have the manual dexterity or ability to play a fast game like "Tetris," the best slower and more patient alternative is "The Witness." It's a puzzle within a puzzle, a perfectly constructed world that teaches you the rules and then how to break them over and over. There isn't a better example of what pure gameplay can be, without any bells or whistles or music or voice acting or multiplayer or DLC or other unnecessary nonsense. Just you and your brain against a mysterious island.

In Joe Juba's review for Game Informer, he says "Fun and inventive challenges wait around every corner. If you want something more than a barrage of thoughtful puzzles (like a story), you should look elsewhere."

Rated E For Everyone

Available on PC, Mac, Nvidia Shield, iOS, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S

Virginia

This is the closest video game has ever been to being a movie. I say that with a lot of love, because what "Virginia" does is so particular and exceptional. You interact and move, but at the pace of the game, not your own. You're inside of an interactive narrative, yes, but the editing is exactly like a movie, moving you along from shot to shot and scene to scene. The plot is about an internal affairs agent investigating another FBI agent, and the case is about a missing child, but it's about so much more.

In Jim Hargreave's review for TheSixthAxis, he says "Virginia’s tale of intrigue and mystery quickly comes full circle. In that time, it will take you to some pretty surprising, extraordinary places, and easily warrants a second playthrough. The closing moments may not be to everyone’s taste, though the journey to get there is certainly worthwhile."

Rated M For Mature

Available on PC, Mac, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S