Want to go full-on DYI with your pizza? The $399 Ooni pizza oven only takes about 20 minutes to reach 950 degrees, and it'll cook your pie in about a minute.

Unless you're gonna build a big ol' traditional brick oven in your backyard, this kind of smaller oven is your best bet for really delicious at-home pizza.

Also Consider: This Tiny Flashlight Provides Over Three Days Worth Of Light On A Single Charge