The Most And Least Trusted Professions In America, Ranked

While you'll find people with questionable ethics in every area of society, there are some professions that inspire significantly less trust than others. A recent survey by Gallup asked Americans to rate different occupations by their perceived honesty and ethical standards, and Statista visualized the findings in the chart below.

Nurses, who have taken the top spot in trustworthiness for the past two decades, top the list with 79 percent of respondents rating their honesty as high or very high. Doctors follow behind with 62 percent.

Despite the criticism of police brutality that erupted in the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020, half of those surveyed view police officers in a positive light. Meanwhile, professionals like lawyers, journalists and car salespeople are considered to be less trustworthy.

Members of Congress ranked at the bottom of the list, with 62 percent of Americans rating their ethical standards low or very low — a fact that is perhaps unsurprising when we consider politicians like newly elected Congress member George Santos, who appears to have invented large portions of his biography.

Via Statista.

[Image credit: MedicAlertUK]