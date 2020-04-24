Uncannily Good Trump Impersonator Wants You To Know You Totally Misheard Him Yesterday
While the real Trump is attempting to walk back his comments about getting sunlight and disinfectant inside the body to treat COVID-19, Trump impersonator J-L Cauvin has another defense (that also seems like something the real Trump might say):
You can find more of Cauvin's work on his YouTube channel, Twitter feed and his podcast, Making Podcasts Great Again, and you can pre-order his Trump album "Fireside Craps: The Deuce" (out May 1st) here.
