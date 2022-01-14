We love our pets. We have a team Slack channel that exists solely to share cute animal photos and we especially love to see them in costume. So for National Dress Up Your Pet Day, a fake social media holiday that we can fully get behind, here are some of our favorite outfits for dogs and cats.

Keep your hipster pet warm and stylish with a plaid flannel and hoodie combo. You and your dog will fit in perfectly at the brewery and you sample IPAs and recommend your favorite vinyl records to anyone who will listen.

If I were a college professor teaching remotely this semester, I'd let my dog be my substitute teacher on Zoom in this outfit. This cream cable knit sweater suggests a preppy style deserving of top marks for class participation.

This Chucky-inspired costume is clearly meant for Halloween, but I'd put it on anytime I need a quick laugh. It'd be hilarious to let Fido chase neighborhood kids around in the backyard for a few million views on TikTok.

Channel your pup's inner James Bond with a fancy AF tuxedo. This miniature penguin suit is perfect for a dog ring bearer at a wedding, or perhaps a New Year's Eve bash.

Count your blessings to be in the presence of this holy hound. The miter headpiece and detachable stole complete the Pope look.

If your kitty doesn't quite tolerate full body clothing, but you still want to play dress up, this is the set for you. This adorable hat pack comes with five different styles, including bunny ears, a lion's mane, a sunflower crown, frog eyes and a banana for good measure.

If your pet frequently makes appearance on your work Zoom calls, they need to be dressed appropriately. These neck-ties are perfect for "return to the office" vibes without ever leaving the house. Strap on a striped tie and tell Todd from Accounting that you'll circle back next week.

Spiff up your pet's everyday look with these cute Oh Barks bandanas. The waved 3D pattern comes in a variety of lovely colors and patterns, and can be customized with their name on it. They're sure to get lots of compliments when wearing these around town.

Every time I see a dog in a yellow raincoat, dressed like a little Morton's salt girl, I melt inside a little. These raincoats are water-repellant and feature a leash hole, detachable hood and belly snaps for ease of use and comfort. If your dog hates doing outside in the rain, this is a must-have.

This piece of toast is both a hilarious costume to put your cat in, but it also can help prevent them from licking and scratching so much. I can't put it much better than this one happy customer: "I love it. Cat hates it. 5 stars."

