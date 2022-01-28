Cookbooks are a fun way to break from your regular routine and try something new. Recipes are easy to find nowadays but what a nifty YouTube video misses is the context and story behind each chef's dish.

From Vegan to meat — and from across continents — here're a few cookbooks that you should consider adding to your shelves at home or gifting to your loved ones when the time comes.

Zoe Adjonyoh is a Ghanaian-British chef, whose debut cookbook is also the name of her pop-up restaurant in London. An award-winning chef and awards judge herself, Adjonyoh's book traces her roots and story of having a Ghanaian father and Irish mother and a special love for West African flavors. The recipes in this book will help you learn and experience the flavors of Ghana and West Africa with a variety of seafood, plantains and stews.

Joanne Lee Molinaro is an attorney, vegan cook and author who gained popularity with her accessible recipes she shared on YouTube and later TikTok, where she now has millions of followers and views. "It's amazing to know that I''m reaching people, and there are so many who relate to me because they're the child of immigrants, or they had trouble with eating, or they had a fraught relationship with their parents," she said in an interview with Bon Appétit.

Over the past few years Rodney Scott has grown his rich culinary legacy ten-fold. The James Beard award-winning chef and pit master has been on Netflix shows and has spread his unique and rich BBQ taste around the world. "'Rodney Scott's World of BBQ' is a surprisingly approachable guide to bringing the magic flavors of Rodney's restaurant into the home. Cowritten with Lolis Eric Elie, one of this country's finest writers on food and culture, it's also a stirring portrait of a true American original. No secrets, no posturing, all love," says restauranteur and chef David Chang about the book.

Chef and author Abra Berens once mistakenly got a 10-pound delivery of split peas. Though she wasn't a fan, that's when something clicked. "I was like, wait, there are actually other things to do with split peas. If you jack up the soup with other things, it doesn't have to be a muddy flavor. You can make split pea fritters, you can add acidic dressing — all that stuff felt so revolutionary to me," she told the Chicago Sun Times. With hundreds of recipes and variations, this book will help you find new an innovative ways to prepping grains, beans, legumes and seeds.

Veteran chef and restauranteur Yotam Ottolenghi and Noor Murad from Ottolenghi's Test Kitchen simplify cooking with over 60 recipes that don't involve much — these are things that you might find in every fridge, pantry or freezer, ready to go. From herb dumplings to za'atar pesto, you can always trust at Ottolenghi book to deliver simple and efficient recipes that you'll love making.

Chef and New York Times journalist Priya Krishna's book offers a fresh take on a varied Indian palate of sweet, savory and spicy. From nifty breakfast meals to elaborate dinners, Krishna's book was ranked among the best in 2019 by Eater and Bon Appétit.

