This Reddit Thread About The Unspoken Rules Of Social Etiquette Will Make You Feel Like 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Is A Documentary

There are certain rules we don't learn in school but expect others to know — and it can be infuriating when people constantly break these common-sense standards of etiquette.

In every episode of "Curb Your Enthusiasm", Larry David tries to bring attention to these rules — like what's the cut-off time to call someone on the phone?

In a viral Reddit thread, Redditor /u/HAXposed questioned the r/AskReddit community about some of the most frequently broken unspoken rules that drives them crazy and many people came forward to share their biggest social etiquette pet peeves.

After culling through more than 27,000 comments, here were some of the most interesting responses from the thread.

Let People Know You Have Them On Speakerphone

Cover Your Mouth When You Sneeze

If Someone Pays For You, Don't Make Them Ask You To Pay Them Back

If Someone Is Hosting You, Don't Insult Their Home

Stand Six Feet From The Airport Luggage Carousel

Don't Be A Close Talker

Put Away Your Shopping Cart When You're Done

Don't Block The Footpaths

Don't Block The Elevator Exit

Don't Stand In Front Of Stairs

Don't Stand In Front Of Doorways

Don't Hog The Aisle With Your Grocery Cart

Don't Smoke In Someone's House Without Asking

Don't Play Your Music In Public

Re-Rack Your Weights At The Gym

Don't Guilt Trip Someone For Not Drinking

Respect People's Right To Say No

Don't Go Through Someone's Phone When They Let You Borrow It

Alert People That You (Or Your Kid) Is Sick Before Hanging Out

[Read more of the unspoken rules of social etiquette on r/AskReddit]