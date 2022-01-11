Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships
This Reddit Thread About The Unspoken Rules Of Social Etiquette Will Make You Feel Like 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Is A Documentary
WE LIVE IN A SOCIETY
·Updated:

There are certain rules we don't learn in school but expect others to know — and it can be infuriating when people constantly break these common-sense standards of etiquette.

In every episode of "Curb Your Enthusiasm", Larry David tries to bring attention to these rules — like what's the cut-off time to call someone on the phone?

In a viral Reddit thread, Redditor /u/HAXposed questioned the r/AskReddit community about some of the most frequently broken unspoken rules that drives them crazy and many people came forward to share their biggest social etiquette pet peeves.

After culling through more than 27,000 comments, here were some of the most interesting responses from the thread.

What's an unspoken rule that annoys you when people don't know about it? from AskReddit

Let People Know You Have Them On Speakerphone

Comment from discussion blueshiftglass's comment from discussion "What's an unspoken rule that annoys you when people don't know about it?".

Cover Your Mouth When You Sneeze

Comment from discussion Ph6r60h's comment from discussion "What's an unspoken rule that annoys you when people don't know about it?".
Comment from discussion mariruizgar's comment from discussion "What's an unspoken rule that annoys you when people don't know about it?".

If Someone Pays For You, Don't Make Them Ask You To Pay Them Back

Comment from discussion ladyblithe's comment from discussion "What's an unspoken rule that annoys you when people don't know about it?".
Comment from discussion neverbeenaround's comment from discussion "What's an unspoken rule that annoys you when people don't know about it?".

If Someone Is Hosting You, Don't Insult Their Home

Comment from discussion paul_rudds_drag_race's comment from discussion "What's an unspoken rule that annoys you when people don't know about it?".

Stand Six Feet From The Airport Luggage Carousel

Comment from discussion JoyKil01's comment from discussion "What's an unspoken rule that annoys you when people don't know about it?".
Comment from discussion Vespasian79's comment from discussion "What's an unspoken rule that annoys you when people don't know about it?".
Comment from discussion sofa_king_ugly's comment from discussion "What's an unspoken rule that annoys you when people don't know about it?".

Don't Be A Close Talker

Comment from discussion grantib1's comment from discussion "What's an unspoken rule that annoys you when people don't know about it?".
Comment from discussion ZenkaiZ's comment from discussion "What's an unspoken rule that annoys you when people don't know about it?".
Comment from discussion Sanjewy's comment from discussion "What's an unspoken rule that annoys you when people don't know about it?".

Put Away Your Shopping Cart When You're Done

Comment from discussion bananakittymeow's comment from discussion "What's an unspoken rule that annoys you when people don't know about it?".

Don't Block The Footpaths

Comment from discussion God_69_lel's comment from discussion "What's an unspoken rule that annoys you when people don't know about it?".

Don't Block The Elevator Exit

Comment from discussion tres_chill's comment from discussion "What's an unspoken rule that annoys you when people don't know about it?".

Don't Stand In Front Of Stairs

Comment from discussion FriedBacon90's comment from discussion "What's an unspoken rule that annoys you when people don't know about it?".
Comment from discussion HAXposed's comment from discussion "What's an unspoken rule that annoys you when people don't know about it?".

Don't Stand In Front Of Doorways

Comment from discussion Lonesomeplum's comment from discussion "What's an unspoken rule that annoys you when people don't know about it?".
Comment from discussion ophelieasfire's comment from discussion "What's an unspoken rule that annoys you when people don't know about it?".

Don't Hog The Aisle With Your Grocery Cart

Comment from discussion Electrical_Potato_21's comment from discussion "What's an unspoken rule that annoys you when people don't know about it?".

Don't Smoke In Someone's House Without Asking

Comment from discussion The-Unseelie-Queen's comment from discussion "What's an unspoken rule that annoys you when people don't know about it?".
Comment from discussion chmoca's comment from discussion "What's an unspoken rule that annoys you when people don't know about it?".

Don't Play Your Music In Public

Comment from discussion ajaxx212's comment from discussion "What's an unspoken rule that annoys you when people don't know about it?".
Comment from discussion wereallmadhere9's comment from discussion "What's an unspoken rule that annoys you when people don't know about it?".
Comment from discussion thorpie88's comment from discussion "What's an unspoken rule that annoys you when people don't know about it?".
Comment from discussion PattySalmonBoi's comment from discussion "What's an unspoken rule that annoys you when people don't know about it?".

Re-Rack Your Weights At The Gym

Comment from discussion case712's comment from discussion "What's an unspoken rule that annoys you when people don't know about it?".

Don't Guilt Trip Someone For Not Drinking

Comment from discussion slowent's comment from discussion "What's an unspoken rule that annoys you when people don't know about it?".

Respect People's Right To Say No

Comment from discussion rgrwilcocanuhearme's comment from discussion "What's an unspoken rule that annoys you when people don't know about it?".

Don't Go Through Someone's Phone When They Let You Borrow It

Comment from discussion Sensitive_Suspect_69's comment from discussion "What's an unspoken rule that annoys you when people don't know about it?".

Alert People That You (Or Your Kid) Is Sick Before Hanging Out

Comment from discussion Medium-Raspberry1122's comment from discussion "What's an unspoken rule that annoys you when people don't know about it?".

[Read more of the unspoken rules of social etiquette on r/AskReddit]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

DIGG NAMESPACE | CORONAVIRUS

Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.

DIGG PICKS | SPONSORED
huckberry.com

Sure, this throwback design is visually striking, but the real reason to buy this cardigan is in the material itself. Merino wool keeps you comfy and fights any unpleasant odors.

*ADD TO READING LIST*

With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 books. You're welcome.

WITH VIDA OPTIMA | SPONSORED

So now you're just stressed and freaking out for the next hour or two. If you've ever dreamed of a way to get loose without the anxiety and paranoia that comes with regular weed you should check out these ELEV8 Delta 8 gummies by Vida Optima.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x