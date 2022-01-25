This Reddit Thread About The Most Beautiful Songs That People Have Ever Heard Will Make You Chill Harder Than You've Ever Chilled Before

Amid stressful times, it's natural to seek out things that are melodic to the ear, and research has shown that music can be an effective tool in helping us relax and manage stress.

So what are some of the most beautiful songs to listen to?

It's one of the most frequently asked questions on Reddit, as people's tastes have continued to evolve over time: when it was asked back in 2017, one of the top responses was "Dayman (Fighter Of The Nightman)" from "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia."

Redditor erowindforlife2 got the question to go viral again earlier this week — crowdsourcing the r/AskReddit community about what they considered the "most beautiful song" they've ever heard. They received over 29,000 replies, which widely ranged in genre from classical to rock.

Here were a few of the most upvoted responses from the thread.

'Clair de Lune' by Claude Debussy

'Hoppípolla' by Sigur Rós

'The Breaking of the Fellowship' (From 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring') by Howard Shore

'Moonlight Sonata' by Beethoven

'Something' by The Beatles

'Time in a Bottle' by Jim Croce

'This Must Be The Place' by Talking Heads

'Somewhere Over the Rainbow/What a Wonderful World' By Israel Kamakawiwo'ole

'Wish You Were Here' by Pink Floyd

'Telephone Line' by Electric Light Orchestra

'Teardrop' by Massive Attack

'God Only Knows' by The Beach Boys

'Harvest Moon' by Neil Young

'Vincent' by Don McLean

'The Rainbow Connection' by Kermit the Frog

'A Case Of You' by Joni Mitchell

'Avril 14' by Apex Twin

Redditor Sqwertyrl later decided to helpfully compile the answers all into a mega compilation on Spotify.

[Read more of the most beautiful songs according to Reddit]