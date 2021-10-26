Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos
You Might Be Shocked At How Much This Hooters Waitress Makes In Tips
Kirsten Songer, a Hooters server from South Carolina, went viral after sharing how much she makes in tips. "This is a really good week to show, 'cause I had some really great shifts and then some not-so-hot shifts," she quipped.

While she only makes a mere $2.13 per hour, Songer revealed in a TikTok video that she makes $1,310 in tips during the week. In addition, she made an extra $50 for a photoshoot for the Hooters calendar.

