You Might Be Shocked At How Much This Hooters Waitress Makes In Tips
Kirsten Songer, a Hooters server from South Carolina, went viral after sharing how much she makes in tips. "This is a really good week to show, 'cause I had some really great shifts and then some not-so-hot shifts," she quipped.
While she only makes a mere $2.13 per hour, Songer revealed in a TikTok video that she makes $1,310 in tips during the week. In addition, she made an extra $50 for a photoshoot for the Hooters calendar.
[Via TikTok]