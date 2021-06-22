Woman Discovers A Message In A Bottle From 1926 While Diving, Wins The Internet

Jennifer Dowker, the proprietor of Nautical North Family Adventures in Cheboygan, Michigan, recently made the discovery of a lifetime. While scuba diving under her glass-bottom boat to clean its windows, Dowker spotted a little green bottle.

Much to her surprise, the bottle contained a paper scroll with a message dated November 1926: "Will the person who finds this bottle return this paper to George Morrow Cheboygan, Michigan and tell where it was found?" The bottle was two-thirds full of water and the cork had deteriorated pretty badly.

Dowker shared her incredible find on social media and it went viral beyond her wildest dreams.

"It's just so weird to me," Dowker told Digg in a phone interview. "I posted it Friday night, expecting a local response, and the next morning, I looked at my phone… I started scrolling through the comments, and laughed so hard."

"Morrow was a common last name in Cheboygan, and I thought, let's throw it up there on the business page and see if we can find someone who knows this guy," Dowker explained. "How cool would it be to get it back to him?"

While Morrow died in 1995, netizens who saw Dowker's post were able to make contact with his relatives.

Someone was able to relay the message to Morrow's daughter, Michele Primeau, who told CNN that she had gotten a "call out of nowhere from a complete stranger." According to Primeau, saving a message in a bottle was exactly something "her father would have done."

Dowker said that Primeau figured that her dad had dropped it into the Cheboygan River on his 18th birthday.



Dowker was able to connect with Primeau, who lives in Farmington Hills, Michigan, over Zoom and announced to her followers that the name "George Morrow" will live on in her shop. Primeau plans to visit Dowker soon and pay respects for her dad.

"I told her she's got a life-long ticket," Dowker quipped.

[Via Reddit]