NOW WE GOT BAD BLOOD
A good rule in storytelling is to "let the audience add up two plus two." Here's why this scene in "Breaking Bad" exemplifies that expertly.

"Let the audience add up two plus two. They'll love you forever" – Billy Wilder #filmmaking #filmmakingtips #screenwriting #screenwritingtips

SHOOTING THEMSELVES IN THE FOOT
The Tennessee Department of Health will halt all adolescent vaccine outreach - not just for coronavirus, but all diseases - amid pressure from Republican state lawmakers, according to an internal report and agency emails obtained by the Tennessean. If the health department must issue any information about vaccines, staff are instructed to strip the agency logo off the documents.

