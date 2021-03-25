Trouble In The Suez, Relatable Furniture, And More Of This Week's Funniest Tweets
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
This week has seen some slightly (?) nicer (??) weather (in some places, anyway), some wild story arcs play out on the timeline and the usual pandemic ennui. Enjoy!
- In 2021 we're relating to furniture:
2. Baby carrots really are baby:
3. We are "all" "watching" "Zack Snyder's Justice League":
4. Friendship in the digital age, but make it physical:
5. Creative genius at work:
6. I'd put money on this happening in most any waterfront neighborhood of Brooklyn:
7. If you haven't heard of her, Rupi Kaur is a poet who self-published her first book of poetry and promoted her poems on Instagram — and then she blew up. Her poems are well-known — or, depending on the audience, notorious — for their formatting and illustrations as well as their pithy and very Instagrammable sentiments, all of which are frequently the subject of parody. That is exactly what you will find below, which melds Rupi Kaur's poem format with this timeless argument between intellectual bros.
8. New spring just dropped:
9. We are all this grandmother this week.
10. So listen…
