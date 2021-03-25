Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week has seen some slightly (?) nicer (??) weather (in some places, anyway), some wild story arcs play out on the timeline and the usual pandemic ennui. Enjoy!

In 2021 we're relating to furniture:

I literally feel like this chair pic.twitter.com/xqQlvxwJ56 — muther of WULVES (@XOKATANA) March 21, 2021

2. Baby carrots really are baby:

Whole ones that are baby pic.twitter.com/OR05unInXB — helena (@freshhel) March 23, 2021

3. We are "all" "watching" "Zack Snyder's Justice League":

In Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021), Barry Allen breaks a window by simply touching it. This is because Windows no longer supports Flash. pic.twitter.com/E79RMRj8ZZ — 🎧 Solo (@BravelySolo) March 18, 2021

4. Friendship in the digital age, but make it physical:

the group chat vetting a joke before it's put on the timeline pic.twitter.com/bI4A4Vx9mS — Mike X. Nichols (@mikexnichols) March 22, 2021

5. Creative genius at work:

6. I'd put money on this happening in most any waterfront neighborhood of Brooklyn:

Most Cambridge thing I ever saw was someone banging a Le Creuset pan at a protest — R.I.P Dom's iPad 👼 2017 – 2021 (@DOMMUNlSM) March 22, 2021

7. If you haven't heard of her, Rupi Kaur is a poet who self-published her first book of poetry and promoted her poems on Instagram — and then she blew up. Her poems are well-known — or, depending on the audience, notorious — for their formatting and illustrations as well as their pithy and very Instagrammable sentiments, all of which are frequently the subject of parody. That is exactly what you will find below, which melds Rupi Kaur's poem format with this timeless argument between intellectual bros.

Fav poem by Rupi Kaur😍 pic.twitter.com/fyXmXk9T3D — ToraShae (@BlackMajiik) March 23, 2021

8. New spring just dropped:

why did i make this pic.twitter.com/y2yOxOuRg2 — Matt. (@MattTheBrand) March 24, 2021

9. We are all this grandmother this week.

10. So listen…

The fact that we've been making"We Didn't Start the Fire" jokes over the past year and somehow looped around to actual "trouble in the Suez" is haunting me — haunted typewriter (@madseance) March 25, 2021

